Chin'ono 'seriously ill' - 'not seriously ill'

Investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, who has been languishing in remand prison for over a month after being denied bail on three occasions, is seriously ill and desperately needs medical attention according to some sources while the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has a different version.Chin'ono sent a message through fellow inmate Job Sikhala, to alert his lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, of his condition.Sikhala, before the start of his bail application yesterday, told his lawyer Harrison Nkomo that Chin'ono had asked him to convey a message of his deteriorating health to Mtetwa, who was recently barred from representing the scribe.Chin'ono , says ZPCSMeanwhile, contrary to social media speculation that political activist, Hopewell Chin'ono, who is remanded in custody on charges of inciting public violence is sick, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) which has its own medical team says he is well and being treated like any other prisoner.ZPCS spokesperson Superintendent Meya Khanyezi said just like any other prisoner, Chin'ono will be allowed to be attended by a doctor of his choice even after he had been attended to by resident prison doctors.The ZPCS has its team of medical personnel who include doctors and nurses. However, in respect to the rights and wishes of prisoners, a request by Chin'ono's lawyers to have him attended by his personal doctor was granted notwithstanding that he did not exhibit any illness signs.