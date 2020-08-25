Villagers receive free tests at a funeral

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole/Tarisai Mudahondo

Chiweshe villagers today received free High Blood pressure, Sugar diabetes tests and personal protective equipment from Natbake during the funeral of Grain Millers' Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara's young brother (Tapiwa).Tapiwa (42) died on Saturday after a long illness and was laid to rest on Tuesday afternoon in Chiweshe, Musarara village.Villagers thanked Natbake courtesy of Musarara for the free PPE and health checkups as they cannot afford high medical cost."We really appreciate this gesture from Natbake as medical bills are very costly for us receiving free PPE and testings is really appreciated, said 83-year-old Favour Mhindurwa.The funeral was attended by a sizeable number of Zanu-PF heavyweights in Mashonaland Central due to Covid-19 restrictions.