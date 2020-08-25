Latest News Editor's Choice


Police officer dies in road accident

by Tarisai Mudahondo
1 hr ago | Views
Terrence Kavhayi (26) was involved in a serious road accident yesterday in Gweru whilst on patrol where he was seriously injured and died at Gweru General hospital upon admission.

Kavhayi was knocked down by Kudakwashe Manyuchi (32) who was speeding and failed to note the yellow demarcation.

The deceased flew into the air landed on the tarmac about 10 meters from the point of impact and started bleeding profusely from the forehead, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

The accused is being charged for culpable homicide and investigations are in progress under Gweru Traffic.

Source - Byo24News

