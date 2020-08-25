Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rustlers pounce on police farm

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Police in Marondera, Mashonaland East province, have arrested two Harare men who allegedly stole a cow from a police farm, skinned it at night, before fleeing with some of the meat.

Wilson Madzudzu (35) and Fanuel Munatsi (25), all from Epworth, were arrested by police officers from the canine dog department, who found them hiding in a nearby gumtree plantation.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

"I confirm the arrest of the suspects from Epworth, who have since implicated their colleague who lives near the police farm," Mwanza said.

"Stock thieves are a menace, whose conduct deserves harsh punishment because they are bent on derailing economic gains. As police, we will always be ready to assist and arrest stock thieves and make them meet their fate in the courts."

According to police, on August 25 at around 6pm, a herdboy at ZRP Mashonaland East Police Farm penned the cattle with a cow missing.

The following morning, an informer, only identified as Mandaza, discovered a carcass which had been slaughtered with some parts missing.

Mandaza informed the police, who swiftly responded and tracked the spoor with dogs and apprehended the two suspects who were hiding in a gumtree plantation in the
farm.

Police recovered two sacks with hind legs. It is reported that upon being quizzed, the duo implicated Tichaona Matudza (32), who lives at a neighbouring farm as their accomplice.

Matudza was later arrested and charged together with his accomplices.

The value of the stolen cow was pegged at $24 600.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Politically, Mnangagwa has failed to bring all stakeholders together

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Sikhala claims he is being victimised over coup rumours

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa, Jenni Williams dragged to court

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Beitbridge blockade flops

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Econet hikes mobile data tariffs

7 mins ago | 6 Views

ZRP ropes in Interpol

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Top cop faces car theft charge

1 hr ago | 382 Views

Zimbabwe hit by drug resistance

1 hr ago | 404 Views

Mnangagwa moves to stop farm seizures

1 hr ago | 533 Views

Sikhala bail hearing continues

1 hr ago | 247 Views

'Abducted' MDC activists hearing set for tomorrow

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to address land imbalances

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Police officer dies in road accident

3 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Villagers receive free tests at a funeral

3 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Uproar as Mnangagwa promises to give back land to white farmers

5 hrs ago | 5765 Views

'Ramaphosa envoys must meet MDC' ANC says

7 hrs ago | 3944 Views

MDC-A member raps Govt over failure to address gender needs during lockdown

7 hrs ago | 626 Views

Chin'ono 'seriously ill' - 'not seriously ill'

8 hrs ago | 3761 Views

Millers want Musarara re-elected

8 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Masvingo evictions: Govt under fire

8 hrs ago | 1421 Views

High Court upholds Gata's suspension

8 hrs ago | 1678 Views

'Don't open our schools'

8 hrs ago | 3276 Views

Mnangagwa told to resolve crisis or nation sinks

8 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Parly resumes sitting today

8 hrs ago | 562 Views

Ramaphosa turns heat on Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 5216 Views

Gwanda councillors dump Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 919 Views

Panners dig up Chiadzwa graves

8 hrs ago | 991 Views

Heads to roll at NRZ

8 hrs ago | 944 Views

Sports Clubs under siege

8 hrs ago | 415 Views

'Much fewer tests (602) done today' - nonsense that's Zanu PF strategy, fewer tests lower covid-19 cases

8 hrs ago | 432 Views

Tips for successful sports betting

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Urgent need for MDC Chamisa to rebrand

9 hrs ago | 2722 Views

Sikhala faces more pending cases

9 hrs ago | 2927 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

9 hrs ago | 969 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 death toll pass 200 mark

9 hrs ago | 731 Views

Cop arrested over fake letters

9 hrs ago | 1507 Views

'Chin'ono not seriously ill'

9 hrs ago | 1580 Views

'US ambassador's claims on Zimbabwe baseless'

9 hrs ago | 902 Views

Service delivery has deteriorated to unprecedented levels in Harare

9 hrs ago | 357 Views

ZUNDE condemns violation of the rule of law in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwean economy unlocked to empower Zimbabwean

9 hrs ago | 219 Views

#ThisFlag: Pastor Evan Mawarire duped us into his Mnangagwa project: Man of God please do not play around with our pain!

18 hrs ago | 4970 Views

'Mnangagwa being sabotaged from inside Zanu-PF'

20 hrs ago | 3810 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs ordered to surrender diplomatic passports

21 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Mohadi sucked into fraud case

21 hrs ago | 4793 Views

Thunderstorm to hit Matabeleland

21 hrs ago | 3622 Views

Chamisa's MDC launches infiltration inquiry

21 hrs ago | 2991 Views

Chitando sued

21 hrs ago | 3344 Views

MDC slams govt over social media law

21 hrs ago | 826 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days