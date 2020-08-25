Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Top cop faces car theft charge

by Stff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A TOP police officer has been accused of stealing her employer's vehicle, an Isuzu KB truck.

Police have since seized the truck, worth $1 200 000, which Superintendent Modesta Manungo Masukusa claims to have bought from the force.

She has now approached the High Court seeking an order to compel Detective Assistant Inspector Thomas Mabwe, director Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga to release the vehicle to her.

"This is an application for actio rei vindicatio (action by which the plaintiff demands that the defendant return a property that belongs to the plaintiff) against the respondents (Detective Assistant Inspector Thomas Mabwe, director Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Commissioner General of Police, Godwin Matanga) who forcibly and wrongfully deprived the applicant (Masukusa) her vehicle Isuzu KB registration number ADR4138. In the alternative, to above spoliatory relief is sought," Masukusa said through her lawyers.

According to Masukusa, on October 1 last year, she was called by Mabwe to the CID headquarters in Harare where she was advised that she was being charged with car theft.

Masukusa said what surprised her was that she had been driving the same vehicle on a daily basis to and from work after buying it.

She further said her vehicle was seized on the same day albeit without a court order.

"I am a member of the ZRP and currently serving as a superintendent and the motor vehicle that was seized is my personal vehicle which I had been using to and from work since I bought the motor vehicle from the Zimbabwe Republic Police," Masukusa said in her affidavit.

"Since I was formally charged on October 1, 2019 and my motor vehicle seized on the same day, I have not been brought before a court of law for a period of about nine months, which is an unreasonable time and prejudicing me since my vehicle is depreciating in value through wear and tear since it is unreasonably parked at the police station," she said.

The top cop said it was beyond doubt that she was the owner of the vehicle as evidenced by the proof of ownership which she attached to the application, adding the vehicle was lawfully registered in her name when she bought it.

The matter is set to be heard tomorrow.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Politically, Mnangagwa has failed to bring all stakeholders together

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Sikhala claims he is being victimised over coup rumours

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa, Jenni Williams dragged to court

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Beitbridge blockade flops

8 mins ago | 12 Views

Econet hikes mobile data tariffs

9 mins ago | 8 Views

ZRP ropes in Interpol

9 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe hit by drug resistance

1 hr ago | 416 Views

Mnangagwa moves to stop farm seizures

1 hr ago | 548 Views

Sikhala bail hearing continues

1 hr ago | 256 Views

'Abducted' MDC activists hearing set for tomorrow

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to address land imbalances

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Rustlers pounce on police farm

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Police officer dies in road accident

3 hrs ago | 1958 Views

Villagers receive free tests at a funeral

3 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Uproar as Mnangagwa promises to give back land to white farmers

5 hrs ago | 5790 Views

'Ramaphosa envoys must meet MDC' ANC says

7 hrs ago | 3953 Views

MDC-A member raps Govt over failure to address gender needs during lockdown

7 hrs ago | 626 Views

Chin'ono 'seriously ill' - 'not seriously ill'

8 hrs ago | 3762 Views

Millers want Musarara re-elected

8 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Masvingo evictions: Govt under fire

8 hrs ago | 1423 Views

High Court upholds Gata's suspension

8 hrs ago | 1680 Views

'Don't open our schools'

8 hrs ago | 3283 Views

Mnangagwa told to resolve crisis or nation sinks

8 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Parly resumes sitting today

8 hrs ago | 563 Views

Ramaphosa turns heat on Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 5237 Views

Gwanda councillors dump Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 921 Views

Panners dig up Chiadzwa graves

8 hrs ago | 991 Views

Heads to roll at NRZ

8 hrs ago | 950 Views

Sports Clubs under siege

8 hrs ago | 416 Views

'Much fewer tests (602) done today' - nonsense that's Zanu PF strategy, fewer tests lower covid-19 cases

8 hrs ago | 433 Views

Tips for successful sports betting

9 hrs ago | 389 Views

Urgent need for MDC Chamisa to rebrand

9 hrs ago | 2729 Views

Sikhala faces more pending cases

9 hrs ago | 2936 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

9 hrs ago | 969 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 death toll pass 200 mark

9 hrs ago | 731 Views

Cop arrested over fake letters

9 hrs ago | 1510 Views

'Chin'ono not seriously ill'

9 hrs ago | 1583 Views

'US ambassador's claims on Zimbabwe baseless'

9 hrs ago | 904 Views

Service delivery has deteriorated to unprecedented levels in Harare

9 hrs ago | 357 Views

ZUNDE condemns violation of the rule of law in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwean economy unlocked to empower Zimbabwean

9 hrs ago | 219 Views

#ThisFlag: Pastor Evan Mawarire duped us into his Mnangagwa project: Man of God please do not play around with our pain!

18 hrs ago | 4974 Views

'Mnangagwa being sabotaged from inside Zanu-PF'

21 hrs ago | 3810 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs ordered to surrender diplomatic passports

21 hrs ago | 2012 Views

Mohadi sucked into fraud case

21 hrs ago | 4795 Views

Thunderstorm to hit Matabeleland

21 hrs ago | 3623 Views

Chamisa's MDC launches infiltration inquiry

21 hrs ago | 2993 Views

Chitando sued

21 hrs ago | 3348 Views

MDC slams govt over social media law

21 hrs ago | 826 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days