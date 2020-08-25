Sikhala claims he is being victimised over coup rumours

News / National

by Staff reporter

Through his lawyer Jeremiah Bamu, Sikhala said he even confronted Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi in Parliament for allegedly spreading the coup rumours.Sikhala is fighting for his release on bail.Yesterday, the matter opened with his legal team cross examining the investigating officer, Victor Mukohwa, who insisted Sikhala is not a proper candidate for bail.Sikhala argued that he was never on the run as alleged by the police, arguing he even provided his location in the video which is being relied on by the police.His team has also lined-up lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa as a defence witness as she is mentioned by Sikhala in one of the videos as his point person.Another of his lawyers, Eric Matinenga further claimed that the offence he was facing was not serious as he once faced a more serious one in Masvingo, which attracts 20 years imprisonment, but was given bail and even acquitted.At the time he was charged for subversion after he allegedly remarked that he would overthrow the president, but was acquitted, with the court saying the remarks did not constitute an offence.Sikhala is alleged to have incited violence by making various utterances through social media. He allegedly said "people from Zambezi to Limpopo to Forbes Border Post to Victoria Falls 31 July 2020 should be your day."This is the kind of war that we have. If we do not fight this war nothing will come out until we die. These men have oppressed the people for a long time. This time they have to kill, really kill us. These men have stolen our youth."We did not enjoy it at all. All the people in London are heeding the message that on the day they will besiege our embassies even those in America they will be in action on 21 and 31 July."Those in Australia and South Africa are all saying they will be taking action. I will fight the State since I'm not easily intimidated."The matter will proceed today with Mtetwa expected to be on the witness stand.