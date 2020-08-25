Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala claims he is being victimised over coup rumours

by Staff reporter
24 secs ago | Views
Through his lawyer Jeremiah Bamu, Sikhala said he even confronted Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi in Parliament for allegedly spreading the coup rumours.

Sikhala is fighting for his release on bail.

Yesterday, the matter opened with his legal team cross examining the investigating officer, Victor Mukohwa, who insisted Sikhala is not a proper candidate for bail.

Sikhala argued that he was never on the run as alleged by the police, arguing he even provided his location in the video which is being relied on by the police.

His team has also lined-up lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa as a defence witness as she is mentioned by Sikhala in one of the videos as his point person.

Another of his lawyers, Eric Matinenga further claimed that the offence he was facing was not serious as he once faced a more serious one in Masvingo, which attracts 20 years imprisonment, but was given bail and even acquitted.

At the time he was charged for subversion after he allegedly remarked that he would overthrow the president, but was acquitted, with the court saying the remarks did not constitute an offence.

Sikhala is alleged to have incited violence by making various utterances through social media. He allegedly said "people from Zambezi to Limpopo to Forbes Border Post to Victoria Falls 31 July 2020 should be your day.

"This is the kind of war that we have. If we do not fight this war nothing will come out until we die. These men have oppressed the people for a long time. This time they have to kill, really kill us. These men have stolen our youth.

"We did not enjoy it at all. All the people in London are heeding the message that on the day they will besiege our embassies even those in America they will be in action on 21 and 31 July.

"Those in Australia and South Africa are all saying they will be taking action. I will fight the State since I'm not easily intimidated."

The matter will proceed today with Mtetwa expected to be on the witness stand.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Beitbridge blockade flops

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Econet hikes mobile data tariffs

2 mins ago | 2 Views

ZRP ropes in Interpol

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Top cop faces car theft charge

1 hr ago | 346 Views

Zimbabwe hit by drug resistance

1 hr ago | 371 Views

Mnangagwa moves to stop farm seizures

1 hr ago | 490 Views

Sikhala bail hearing continues

1 hr ago | 233 Views

'Abducted' MDC activists hearing set for tomorrow

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to address land imbalances

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Rustlers pounce on police farm

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Police officer dies in road accident

3 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Villagers receive free tests at a funeral

3 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Uproar as Mnangagwa promises to give back land to white farmers

5 hrs ago | 5721 Views

'Ramaphosa envoys must meet MDC' ANC says

7 hrs ago | 3936 Views

MDC-A member raps Govt over failure to address gender needs during lockdown

7 hrs ago | 625 Views

Chin'ono 'seriously ill' - 'not seriously ill'

8 hrs ago | 3758 Views

Millers want Musarara re-elected

8 hrs ago | 999 Views

Masvingo evictions: Govt under fire

8 hrs ago | 1420 Views

High Court upholds Gata's suspension

8 hrs ago | 1674 Views

'Don't open our schools'

8 hrs ago | 3262 Views

Mnangagwa told to resolve crisis or nation sinks

8 hrs ago | 1908 Views

Parly resumes sitting today

8 hrs ago | 558 Views

Ramaphosa turns heat on Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 5180 Views

Gwanda councillors dump Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 915 Views

Panners dig up Chiadzwa graves

8 hrs ago | 987 Views

Heads to roll at NRZ

8 hrs ago | 940 Views

Sports Clubs under siege

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

'Much fewer tests (602) done today' - nonsense that's Zanu PF strategy, fewer tests lower covid-19 cases

8 hrs ago | 432 Views

Tips for successful sports betting

8 hrs ago | 386 Views

Urgent need for MDC Chamisa to rebrand

9 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Sikhala faces more pending cases

9 hrs ago | 2916 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

9 hrs ago | 967 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 death toll pass 200 mark

9 hrs ago | 727 Views

Cop arrested over fake letters

9 hrs ago | 1506 Views

'Chin'ono not seriously ill'

9 hrs ago | 1576 Views

'US ambassador's claims on Zimbabwe baseless'

9 hrs ago | 900 Views

Service delivery has deteriorated to unprecedented levels in Harare

9 hrs ago | 356 Views

ZUNDE condemns violation of the rule of law in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwean economy unlocked to empower Zimbabwean

9 hrs ago | 218 Views

#ThisFlag: Pastor Evan Mawarire duped us into his Mnangagwa project: Man of God please do not play around with our pain!

18 hrs ago | 4966 Views

'Mnangagwa being sabotaged from inside Zanu-PF'

20 hrs ago | 3807 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs ordered to surrender diplomatic passports

20 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Mohadi sucked into fraud case

20 hrs ago | 4785 Views

Thunderstorm to hit Matabeleland

20 hrs ago | 3617 Views

Chamisa's MDC launches infiltration inquiry

20 hrs ago | 2987 Views

Chitando sued

20 hrs ago | 3341 Views

MDC slams govt over social media law

20 hrs ago | 826 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs refusing to return 'Parliament' vehicles

20 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Old landlord beds tenant's minor daughter

23 hrs ago | 3802 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days