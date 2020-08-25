Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to give foreign white farmers their seized land

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Foreign white farmers settled in Zimbabwe whose land was seized under Robert Mugabe can apply to get it back and will be offered land elsewhere if restitution proves impractical, the government said on Monday.

Last month, Zimbabwe agreed to pay $3.5 billion in compensation to local white farmers whose land was forcibly taken by the government to resettle Black families, moving a step closer to resolving one the most divisive policies of the Robert Mugabe era.

Under Zimbabwean laws passed during a short period of opposition government but ignored by Mugabe, foreign white farmers protected by treaties between their governments and Zimbabwe should be compensated for both land and other assets.

In that regard, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and Lands and Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka said in a joint statement that these farmers should apply for their land back.

That means, in some instances the government would "revoke the offer letters of resettled (Black) farmers currently occupying those pieces of land and offer them alternative land elsewhere", the ministers said.

Practically and politically difficult

But removing the black beneficiaries from the land could prove practically and politically difficult.

Human Rights lawyer appeals Chin'ono case

Former eNCA Zimbabwe correspondent and freelance journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been languishing in prison for over a month now. A Harare court has denied him bail for the third time, but lawyers will be appealing the ruling in the High Court to...

"Where the situation presently obtaining on the ground makes it impractical to restore land in this category to its former owners, government will offer the former farm owners alternative land elsewhere as restitution where such land is available," the statement said.

The ministers said other white farmers whose land had been earmarked for acquisition by the government but were still on the properties, can apply to lease the land for 99 years, just like their black counterparts.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the land reform could not be reversed but paying of compensation was key to mending ties with the West.

The programme still divides public opinion in Zimbabwe, where the number of white farmers has dropped to just over 200 from 4 500 when land reforms began 20 years ago, according to the predominantly white commercial farmers union.

Opponents see the reforms as a partisan process that left the country struggling to feed itself, but its supporters say it has empowered landless black people.

Source - aljazeera

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa sending envoy back to Zimbabwe - waste of time, hamstrung to do right thing

2 hrs ago | 696 Views

Politically, Mnangagwa has failed to bring all stakeholders together

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

Sikhala claims he is being victimised over coup rumours

3 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Mnangagwa, Jenni Williams dragged to court

3 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Beitbridge blockade flops

3 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Econet hikes mobile data tariffs

3 hrs ago | 650 Views

ZRP ropes in Interpol

3 hrs ago | 949 Views

Top cop faces car theft charge

4 hrs ago | 990 Views

Zimbabwe hit by drug resistance

4 hrs ago | 816 Views

Mnangagwa moves to stop farm seizures

4 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Sikhala bail hearing continues

4 hrs ago | 433 Views

'Abducted' MDC activists hearing set for tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to address land imbalances

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Rustlers pounce on police farm

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Police officer dies in road accident

6 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Villagers receive free tests at a funeral

6 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Uproar as Mnangagwa promises to give back land to white farmers

8 hrs ago | 7372 Views

'Ramaphosa envoys must meet MDC' ANC says

10 hrs ago | 4578 Views

MDC-A member raps Govt over failure to address gender needs during lockdown

10 hrs ago | 644 Views

Chin'ono 'seriously ill' - 'not seriously ill'

11 hrs ago | 3987 Views

Millers want Musarara re-elected

11 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Masvingo evictions: Govt under fire

11 hrs ago | 1506 Views

High Court upholds Gata's suspension

11 hrs ago | 1783 Views

'Don't open our schools'

11 hrs ago | 3669 Views

Mnangagwa told to resolve crisis or nation sinks

11 hrs ago | 2030 Views

Parly resumes sitting today

11 hrs ago | 711 Views

Ramaphosa turns heat on Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 6148 Views

Gwanda councillors dump Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Panners dig up Chiadzwa graves

11 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Heads to roll at NRZ

11 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Sports Clubs under siege

11 hrs ago | 446 Views

'Much fewer tests (602) done today' - nonsense that's Zanu PF strategy, fewer tests lower covid-19 cases

11 hrs ago | 461 Views

Tips for successful sports betting

11 hrs ago | 426 Views

Urgent need for MDC Chamisa to rebrand

12 hrs ago | 3004 Views

Sikhala faces more pending cases

12 hrs ago | 3353 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

12 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 death toll pass 200 mark

12 hrs ago | 756 Views

Cop arrested over fake letters

12 hrs ago | 1559 Views

'Chin'ono not seriously ill'

12 hrs ago | 1787 Views

'US ambassador's claims on Zimbabwe baseless'

12 hrs ago | 978 Views

Service delivery has deteriorated to unprecedented levels in Harare

12 hrs ago | 397 Views

ZUNDE condemns violation of the rule of law in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwean economy unlocked to empower Zimbabwean

12 hrs ago | 231 Views

#ThisFlag: Pastor Evan Mawarire duped us into his Mnangagwa project: Man of God please do not play around with our pain!

21 hrs ago | 5112 Views

'Mnangagwa being sabotaged from inside Zanu-PF'

23 hrs ago | 3891 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs ordered to surrender diplomatic passports

23 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Mohadi sucked into fraud case

23 hrs ago | 4967 Views

Thunderstorm to hit Matabeleland

23 hrs ago | 3699 Views

Chamisa's MDC launches infiltration inquiry

23 hrs ago | 3093 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days