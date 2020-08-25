Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

POSB to partially privatise and list by February 2021

by Staff reporter
37 secs ago | Views
POSB anticipates having identified ideal investors by the end of February 2021, which will culminate in its partial privatisation and subsequent listing on the stock exchange.
 
In its results statement for the half year to June, the bank said that it had concluded the process of procuring the Transaction Advisory Services consultant, KPMG, which had been delayed over payment issues due to the secondary consultant KPMG Nigeria. The issues have now been clarified and the bank now anticipates recommendations and partial privatisation considerations to be presented before Cabinet by February 2021.
 
The groundwork for the partial privatisation of the bank started in 2018 with the setting up of a technical committee to spearhead the process. This was after Government announced its parastatal reform agenda, which included the outright sell and partial privatisation of some of the State-owned entities.

Source - finx

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimdollar strengthens against the real US dollar

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa to give foreign white farmers their seized land

5 mins ago | 9 Views

Ramaphosa sending envoy back to Zimbabwe - waste of time, hamstrung to do right thing

2 hrs ago | 720 Views

Politically, Mnangagwa has failed to bring all stakeholders together

3 hrs ago | 725 Views

Sikhala claims he is being victimised over coup rumours

3 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Mnangagwa, Jenni Williams dragged to court

3 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Beitbridge blockade flops

3 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Econet hikes mobile data tariffs

3 hrs ago | 668 Views

ZRP ropes in Interpol

3 hrs ago | 961 Views

Top cop faces car theft charge

4 hrs ago | 995 Views

Zimbabwe hit by drug resistance

4 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa moves to stop farm seizures

4 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Sikhala bail hearing continues

4 hrs ago | 435 Views

'Abducted' MDC activists hearing set for tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to address land imbalances

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

Rustlers pounce on police farm

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Police officer dies in road accident

6 hrs ago | 2278 Views

Villagers receive free tests at a funeral

6 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Uproar as Mnangagwa promises to give back land to white farmers

8 hrs ago | 7391 Views

'Ramaphosa envoys must meet MDC' ANC says

10 hrs ago | 4588 Views

MDC-A member raps Govt over failure to address gender needs during lockdown

10 hrs ago | 644 Views

Chin'ono 'seriously ill' - 'not seriously ill'

11 hrs ago | 3991 Views

Millers want Musarara re-elected

11 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Masvingo evictions: Govt under fire

11 hrs ago | 1506 Views

High Court upholds Gata's suspension

11 hrs ago | 1785 Views

'Don't open our schools'

11 hrs ago | 3679 Views

Mnangagwa told to resolve crisis or nation sinks

11 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Parly resumes sitting today

11 hrs ago | 712 Views

Ramaphosa turns heat on Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 6171 Views

Gwanda councillors dump Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Panners dig up Chiadzwa graves

11 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Heads to roll at NRZ

11 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Sports Clubs under siege

11 hrs ago | 446 Views

'Much fewer tests (602) done today' - nonsense that's Zanu PF strategy, fewer tests lower covid-19 cases

11 hrs ago | 461 Views

Tips for successful sports betting

11 hrs ago | 427 Views

Urgent need for MDC Chamisa to rebrand

12 hrs ago | 3004 Views

Sikhala faces more pending cases

12 hrs ago | 3358 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

12 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 death toll pass 200 mark

12 hrs ago | 756 Views

Cop arrested over fake letters

12 hrs ago | 1560 Views

'Chin'ono not seriously ill'

12 hrs ago | 1789 Views

'US ambassador's claims on Zimbabwe baseless'

12 hrs ago | 978 Views

Service delivery has deteriorated to unprecedented levels in Harare

12 hrs ago | 397 Views

ZUNDE condemns violation of the rule of law in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwean economy unlocked to empower Zimbabwean

12 hrs ago | 232 Views

#ThisFlag: Pastor Evan Mawarire duped us into his Mnangagwa project: Man of God please do not play around with our pain!

21 hrs ago | 5116 Views

'Mnangagwa being sabotaged from inside Zanu-PF'

24 hrs ago | 3891 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs ordered to surrender diplomatic passports

24 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Mohadi sucked into fraud case

24 hrs ago | 4972 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days