Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe rules out land reform reversal

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe's Land Reform remains irreversible with Government efforts now focused on improving agricultural productivity, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said last night in a post-Cabinet media briefing.

Her remarks followed a joint Press conference by Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka and his Finance and Economic Development counterpart Professor Mthuli Ncube.

The two were clarifying the recent Global Compensation Deed between Government and white former commercial farmers which deals with constitutionally-required compensation for improvements made by the previous owners.

"There is absolutely nothing that should be misinterpreted from this agreement. It's very clear. It's not a form of land reform reversal. What Zimbabwe now want is agricultural productivity that's what we want," Minister Mutsvangwa said.

"So going forward the Government's priority in agriculture is to increase production and productivity through the collaborative efforts of all Zimbabweans. This include skills transfer from the former owners to the resettled farmers and the provision of an attractive land tenure system that will be supportive of increased levels of investment on our farms."

In his Monday briefing, Minister Ncube clarified the security of tenure for former farm owners still on the land, indigenous farmers and those that farms covered by Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreements and were affected during the Land Reform programme that redressed colonial land imbalances.

Former farm owners on compulsorily acquired land should urgently regularise their tenure through designated Government institutions before consideration could be made for the issuance of 99-year leases. Those who had already gone through the processes, like any Zimbabwean, and who already held offer letters could proceed to apply for 99-year leases.

Farm owners who are indigenous Zimbabweans or citizens of countries which had ratified investment agreements or bilateral investment treaties with Zimbabwe at the time their land was compulsorily acquired for resettlement are entitled to compensation for both land and improvements.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the compensation of improvements on the farms was provided for in the Constitution which was endorsed in 2013 and all Government was doing was implementing the provisions.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Shelve Gukurahundi and move on, Mohadi says to Zimbabweans

2 mins ago | 1 Views

95% white farmers happy with US$3,5 billion govt compensation deal

3 mins ago | 3 Views

10 Top Takeaways from the August 2020 Protein Challenge Webinar

10 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa's attempt to mutilate the Constitution must be resisted!

10 hrs ago | 1103 Views

A look inside Zimbabwe's most glamorous resorts

11 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Legislation changes are a boon to the online gaming industry in the US

11 hrs ago | 237 Views

POSB to partially privatise and list by February 2021

12 hrs ago | 609 Views

Zimdollar strengthens against the real US dollar

12 hrs ago | 3586 Views

Mnangagwa to give foreign white farmers their seized land

12 hrs ago | 2192 Views

Ramaphosa sending envoy back to Zimbabwe - waste of time, hamstrung to do right thing

14 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Politically, Mnangagwa has failed to bring all stakeholders together

15 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Sikhala claims he is being victimised over coup rumours

15 hrs ago | 2801 Views

Mnangagwa, Jenni Williams dragged to court

15 hrs ago | 2543 Views

Beitbridge blockade flops

15 hrs ago | 2044 Views

Econet hikes mobile data tariffs

15 hrs ago | 1071 Views

ZRP ropes in Interpol

15 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Top cop faces car theft charge

16 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Zimbabwe hit by drug resistance

16 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Mnangagwa moves to stop farm seizures

16 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Sikhala bail hearing continues

16 hrs ago | 771 Views

'Abducted' MDC activists hearing set for tomorrow

16 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to address land imbalances

16 hrs ago | 394 Views

Rustlers pounce on police farm

16 hrs ago | 371 Views

Police officer dies in road accident

18 hrs ago | 2653 Views

Villagers receive free tests at a funeral

18 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Uproar as Mnangagwa promises to give back land to white farmers

20 hrs ago | 9116 Views

'Ramaphosa envoys must meet MDC' ANC says

21 hrs ago | 5675 Views

MDC-A member raps Govt over failure to address gender needs during lockdown

22 hrs ago | 654 Views

Chin'ono 'seriously ill' - 'not seriously ill'

22 hrs ago | 4297 Views

Millers want Musarara re-elected

22 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Masvingo evictions: Govt under fire

22 hrs ago | 1605 Views

High Court upholds Gata's suspension

22 hrs ago | 1905 Views

'Don't open our schools'

22 hrs ago | 4298 Views

Mnangagwa told to resolve crisis or nation sinks

22 hrs ago | 2187 Views

Parly resumes sitting today

22 hrs ago | 914 Views

Ramaphosa turns heat on Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 8248 Views

Gwanda councillors dump Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Panners dig up Chiadzwa graves

23 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Heads to roll at NRZ

23 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Sports Clubs under siege

23 hrs ago | 502 Views

'Much fewer tests (602) done today' - nonsense that's Zanu PF strategy, fewer tests lower covid-19 cases

23 hrs ago | 545 Views

Tips for successful sports betting

23 hrs ago | 494 Views

Urgent need for MDC Chamisa to rebrand

24 hrs ago | 3451 Views

Sikhala faces more pending cases

24 hrs ago | 3917 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

24 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 death toll pass 200 mark

24 hrs ago | 791 Views

Cop arrested over fake letters

24 hrs ago | 1643 Views

'Chin'ono not seriously ill'

24 hrs ago | 2128 Views

'US ambassador's claims on Zimbabwe baseless'

24 hrs ago | 1099 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days