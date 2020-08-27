Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA denies Zimbabwe's EFF permission to stage anti-govt demo at border post

by newzimbabwe
1 min ago | Views
SOUTH AFRICAN authorities have reportedly denied Zimbabwe opposition party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) permission to hold demonstrations at Beitbridge Border Post.

EFF had planned to hold protests on 31 August 2020 on the South African side of the Beitbridge Border post to register displeasure over the Zanu-PF led government's crackdown on human rights defenders and journalists in Zimbabwe.

The opposition party had also enlisted Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters to bolster the demonstrations.

Party president Innocent Ndibali told NewZimbabwe.com the political outfit decided to call off the planned action after failing to secure permission from the relevant South African authorities.

"Due to multiple of factors beyond our control, EFF Zimbabwe has with difficulty and sadness seen it necessary to call off the planned protest," Ndibali said.

"Until last night, EFF Zimbabwe had not been able to secure permission from the South African authorities to hold a peaceful protest at the Border Post despite EFF Zimbabwe making an application and notification of our plans.

"It is regrettable that the protest was not allowed to proceed."

The opposition leader apologised to the party's stakeholders who had pledged to take part in the demonstrations.

"We would like to apologise to our fighters, our allies and the people of Zimbabwe. EFF Zimbabwe will not be deterred in its generational mission to bring about total change in Zimbabwe," said Ndibali.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Bewitched' man's revenge rape on neighbour fails

34 secs ago | 0 Views

Man fakes erectile dysfunction to avoid sex with wife, 'rapes' minor

52 secs ago | 0 Views

Mpilo Hospital nurse dies of Covid-19

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe ministries blocked from outsourcing legal advice

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Cry for the land again

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe ministries blocked from outsourcing legal advice

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe rules out land reform reversal

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Shelve Gukurahundi and move on, Mohadi says to Zimbabweans

11 mins ago | 5 Views

95% white farmers happy with US$3,5 billion govt compensation deal

11 mins ago | 6 Views

10 Top Takeaways from the August 2020 Protein Challenge Webinar

10 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa's attempt to mutilate the Constitution must be resisted!

11 hrs ago | 1138 Views

A look inside Zimbabwe's most glamorous resorts

11 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Legislation changes are a boon to the online gaming industry in the US

11 hrs ago | 240 Views

POSB to partially privatise and list by February 2021

12 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimdollar strengthens against the real US dollar

12 hrs ago | 3649 Views

Mnangagwa to give foreign white farmers their seized land

12 hrs ago | 2238 Views

Ramaphosa sending envoy back to Zimbabwe - waste of time, hamstrung to do right thing

14 hrs ago | 1759 Views

Politically, Mnangagwa has failed to bring all stakeholders together

15 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Sikhala claims he is being victimised over coup rumours

15 hrs ago | 2812 Views

Mnangagwa, Jenni Williams dragged to court

15 hrs ago | 2568 Views

Beitbridge blockade flops

15 hrs ago | 2060 Views

Econet hikes mobile data tariffs

15 hrs ago | 1077 Views

ZRP ropes in Interpol

15 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Top cop faces car theft charge

16 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Zimbabwe hit by drug resistance

16 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Mnangagwa moves to stop farm seizures

16 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Sikhala bail hearing continues

16 hrs ago | 776 Views

'Abducted' MDC activists hearing set for tomorrow

16 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to address land imbalances

16 hrs ago | 398 Views

Rustlers pounce on police farm

16 hrs ago | 373 Views

Police officer dies in road accident

18 hrs ago | 2657 Views

Villagers receive free tests at a funeral

18 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Uproar as Mnangagwa promises to give back land to white farmers

20 hrs ago | 9141 Views

'Ramaphosa envoys must meet MDC' ANC says

21 hrs ago | 5689 Views

MDC-A member raps Govt over failure to address gender needs during lockdown

22 hrs ago | 654 Views

Chin'ono 'seriously ill' - 'not seriously ill'

23 hrs ago | 4300 Views

Millers want Musarara re-elected

23 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Masvingo evictions: Govt under fire

23 hrs ago | 1605 Views

High Court upholds Gata's suspension

23 hrs ago | 1905 Views

'Don't open our schools'

23 hrs ago | 4303 Views

Mnangagwa told to resolve crisis or nation sinks

23 hrs ago | 2187 Views

Parly resumes sitting today

23 hrs ago | 918 Views

Ramaphosa turns heat on Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 8281 Views

Gwanda councillors dump Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Panners dig up Chiadzwa graves

23 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Heads to roll at NRZ

23 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Sports Clubs under siege

23 hrs ago | 502 Views

'Much fewer tests (602) done today' - nonsense that's Zanu PF strategy, fewer tests lower covid-19 cases

23 hrs ago | 546 Views

Tips for successful sports betting

23 hrs ago | 496 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days