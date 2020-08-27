Man fakes erectile dysfunction to avoid sex with wife, 'rapes' minor

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zvishavane man who faked erectile dysfunction for 17 years to avoid having sex with his wife was exposed after he was arrested for rape.Custon Jojo Machanja (68)'s wife shocked the court when she said her rape accused husband had not been intimate with her for 17 years, saying he was suffering from erectile dysfunction.The woman said she was last intimate with her husband in 2003 and only got to know that he had been lying to her when he was arrested for rape and indulging in sex with a minor.She told Gweru Provincial Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa that for 17 years she lived a lie back in their rural home thinking that her husband had a sexual problem while he was busy "enjoying" other women including a minor in town.Machanja from Zvishavane town is facing two counts of indulging in sex with a minor and rape. The accused pleaded not guilty to the counts. Machanja was remanded in custody to September 7 for judgment.In his defence, he accused the girl of trying to frame him because he once had an affair with her mother.Machanja said between 2016 and 2017, he had a sexual relationship with the complainant's mother before having consensual sex with the complainant."I had consensual sex with the complainant and I also had an affair with her mother. They are fixing me," he said.Machanja's wife who appeared as a witness told the court that she was shocked that her husband had a sexual affair with the complainant's mother and was also having sexual intercourse with the complainant. She said she thought that he had erectile dysfunction as he had told her back in 2003 when they last made love."All these years he would tell me that he can't sleep with me because he is suffering from erectile dysfunction. I'm really shocked," said Machanja's wife.It is the State case that in February last year, Machanja saw the minor on her way to school and told her that she is beautiful.He allegedly took her to his dining room where he caressed her but could not have sex with her since she was on her menstrual period.The court heard that in October, Machanja invited the minor to his house where he allegedly removed her uniform and they had consensual sexual intercourse. The accused allegedly gave the complaint $6 before she proceeded to school and didn't tell anyone. Again, in October he slept with the minor and gave her $4.The same month, the court heard that the two had sexual intercourse at the accused's offices before he gave her $5. On December 6, Machanja allegedly saw the complainant passing through his offices and told her that he wanted to give her some money to buy relish.The court heard he invited the minor into his office where he wanted to have sex with her but she refused. The court heard Machanja drew an okapi knife and threatened to stab her before he forcibly removed her jeans and raped her once.Machanja, the court heard allegedly threatened to send goblins to deal with her if she told anyone about the incident. The following day, the minor allegedly told her mother about her ordeal before the matter was reported to the police leading to Machanja's arrest.Mr Talent Tadenyika appeared for the State.