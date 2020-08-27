'Bewitched' man's revenge rape on neighbour fails

News / National

by Staff reporter

A GWANDA man who tried to rape his neighbour has described his actions as revenge after accusing the complainant's family of bewitching him.The man aged 32 who cannot be named as it would expose the identity of the victim from Sibangani Village was not asked to plead when he appeared briefly before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi.He insisted on giving an explanation and claimed the complainant's family was using goblins to make him indulge in sex with her at night."Your Worship I would like to explain my situation. The complainant's family uses goblins to make me sleep with the complainant at night in order to gain riches."This has been happening for a while now. I therefore wanted to have my revenge and that's why I did what I did," he said.He was remanded in custody to September 8. Prosecuting, Mr Silent Shoko said the accused person tried to rape the complainant, aged 20, on August 21."On 21 August at around 9AM the complainant was on her way to Sibangani Village in the company of her younger sister when the accused followed them without them noticing. He approached the complainant from behind and grabbed her arms. The complainant's younger sister ran away and left them behind."The accused person dragged the complainant into a bush where he forcibly removed her clothes. The complainant screamed for help but no one heard her as they were far from homesteads. The accused person went on to fondle the complainant. He then ejaculated before raping the complainant," he said.Mr Shoko said the accused person warned the complainant against revealing the matter and he left her in the bush. He said the complainant went home and revealed what happened to her sister and together they proceeded to Guyu Police Station where they reported the matter.