Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Stranded commuters besiege ZUPCO depot

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
SCORES of frustrated Bulawayo commuters Saturday went to a ZUPCO depot in the city to confront the public transporters managers after spending more than four hours waiting for transport at a city bus rank.

The ZUPCO depot is located a stone's throw from the city centre.

Some of the commuters say they had waited for close to four hours after which they decided to confront the company's management on why they were being short changed.

"On Saturday, I waited for ZUPCO buses at Hamara rank in the city centre for almost four hours.

"I arrived at the rank around 5 pm and by 8pm there were still no buses until we organised each other with among commuters so we could march to the ZUPCO depot," said a Pumula South commuter, Nyasha Muchemwa.

When they got to the depot, he said, they were referred to a transport manager.

"At the depot we were referred to a lady transport manager who accused us of being too impatient.

"We tried to explain to her that the 8pm curfew cut-off had already lapsed. The lady also insisted that there were plenty of buses to ferry every commuter at the rank," he said.

Muchemwa said the manager only released a bus after the angry commuters threatened to sleep at the depot.

"The manager grudgingly allocated us a ramshackle bus without lights. We eventually left town around 9 pm and I arrived home around 10 pm," said another commuter.

Many commuting workers in the city often find themselves unable to comply with the dictates of the 8pm curfew cut-off recently announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as part of his government's measures to contain the spread of Copvid-19.

However, due to transport scarcity following a ban on private operators, coupled with a depleted ZUPCO fleet, some workers find themselves still queuing for buses as late as 8pm, falling foul of curfew laws.

This has seen a lot of commuters arrested for violating curfew regulations while queuing or disembarking from buses and kombis in the city's high-density suburbs.

Apart from the general shortage of ZUPCO buses, fuel scarcity has also compounded the situation.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sikhala tells court that he has been arrested 64 times but never fled

1 hr ago | 197 Views

South Africa interference in Zimbabwe 'problematic'

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Police round up and fine vendors who cheered on Chamisa

1 hr ago | 229 Views

'Ramaphosa being used as a pawn in US diplomacy on Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 999 Views

ANC mediation divides Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 1846 Views

'Voters ready to reject Khupe MPs'

2 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Mnangagwa, war vets cross swords over land compensation

2 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Chin'ono whisked to court, misses doctor's appointment

2 hrs ago | 684 Views

Sikhala says 'Cops always came to my office for lunch money'

2 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Govt plans phased reopening of borders, schools

2 hrs ago | 1722 Views

MPs flock to Parliament

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

'It's dangerous to open schools now'

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwean 'diplomat' jailed 2 years in Botswana

2 hrs ago | 559 Views

Chamisa's MDC nullifies Marondera mayor's suspension

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Sikhala tells court he is too stout to hide in ceiling

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

'Chin'ono not a risk to inmates'

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Police brutality victim breaks down in court

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Ex-minister petitions UN agency over Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

MP converts bar into a clinic

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

How many chances does Mnangagwa require?

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Chin'ono develops Covid-19 symptoms?

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC to expose detractors' lies

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe schools to reopen on September 28

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Khupe to expose theft by Chamisa's faction

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

'Bewitched' man's revenge rape on neighbour fails

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Man fakes erectile dysfunction to avoid sex with wife, 'rapes' minor

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

SA denies Zimbabwe's EFF permission to stage anti-govt demo at border post

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mpilo Hospital nurse dies of Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe ministries blocked from outsourcing legal advice

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Cry for the land again

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe rules out land reform reversal

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Shelve Gukurahundi and move on, Mohadi says to Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

95% white farmers happy with US$3,5 billion govt compensation deal

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

10 Top Takeaways from the August 2020 Protein Challenge Webinar

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mnangagwa's attempt to mutilate the Constitution must be resisted!

13 hrs ago | 1329 Views

A look inside Zimbabwe's most glamorous resorts

14 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Legislation changes are a boon to the online gaming industry in the US

14 hrs ago | 272 Views

POSB to partially privatise and list by February 2021

14 hrs ago | 707 Views

Zimdollar strengthens against the real US dollar

14 hrs ago | 4511 Views

Mnangagwa to give foreign white farmers their seized land

14 hrs ago | 2517 Views

Ramaphosa sending envoy back to Zimbabwe - waste of time, hamstrung to do right thing

17 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Politically, Mnangagwa has failed to bring all stakeholders together

17 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Sikhala claims he is being victimised over coup rumours

17 hrs ago | 2999 Views

Mnangagwa, Jenni Williams dragged to court

17 hrs ago | 2854 Views

Beitbridge blockade flops

17 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Econet hikes mobile data tariffs

17 hrs ago | 1164 Views

ZRP ropes in Interpol

17 hrs ago | 2141 Views

Top cop faces car theft charge

19 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Zimbabwe hit by drug resistance

19 hrs ago | 1225 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days