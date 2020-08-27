Chamisa's MDC nullifies Marondera mayor's suspension

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE MDC Alliance top hierarchy has nullified Marondera mayor Chengetai Murowa's suspension by some district party leaders saying it was unconstitutional.Murowa was last week suspended as MDC councillor by members of the party's Marondera Central constituency coordinating committee over his alleged links to the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T.The matter came to the fore after his telephone conversation with MDC-T provincial administrator Wellington Makonese was leaked.In a statement yesterday, the MDC Alliance provincial leadership said the suspension was null and void."We want to put it clear that the mayor of Marondera, his worship Chengetai Murowa is not suspended as reported," part of the statement read."He is not suspended as councillor, mayor or party member. The said suspension as reported is dubious, flimsy and void. Our party's construction is very clear on disciplinary procedures."Murowa is a member of the provincial executive and national council and in this case, cannot be suspended by a lower structure such as the constituency co-ordinating committee.""All our councillors in Marondera subscribe to the leadership of MDC-A, the party that sponsored them during the 2018 harmonised elections."If there are any other issues of disharmony ofsome sort the party leadership has got the capacity to unite our family for the good of Marondera residents and rate payers."Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu echoed the same sentiments saying the suspension of Murowa by the lower structures was done unprocedurally.The MDC-Alliance has eleven councillors in Marondera Central.