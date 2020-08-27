MPs flock to Parliament

News / National

by Staff reporter

SEVERAL MPs yesterday physically turned up at Parliament although the House had started rolling out virtual meetings, with all legislators supplied with tablets.During yesterday's sitting in the National Assembly, there were some teething challenges as MPs missed out on some of the proceedings due to technical glitches as the House debated the Second Reading Stage of the Attorney-General's Bill.About 50 MPs were allowed into the National Assembly while several others had to follow proceedings virtually from Senate and the government caucus room.Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda also encouraged MPs and Parliament staff to get tested for COVID-19.