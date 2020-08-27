Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MPs flock to Parliament

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
SEVERAL MPs yesterday physically turned up at Parliament although the House had started rolling out virtual meetings, with all legislators supplied with tablets.

During yesterday's sitting in the National Assembly, there were some teething challenges as MPs missed out on some of the proceedings due to technical glitches as the House debated the Second Reading Stage of the Attorney-General's Bill.

About 50 MPs were allowed into the National Assembly while several others had to follow proceedings virtually from Senate and the government caucus room.

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda also encouraged MPs and Parliament staff to get tested for COVID-19.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sikhala tells court that he has been arrested 64 times but never fled

1 hr ago | 277 Views

South Africa interference in Zimbabwe 'problematic'

1 hr ago | 343 Views

Police round up and fine vendors who cheered on Chamisa

1 hr ago | 299 Views

'Ramaphosa being used as a pawn in US diplomacy on Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 1140 Views

ANC mediation divides Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 1983 Views

'Voters ready to reject Khupe MPs'

2 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Mnangagwa, war vets cross swords over land compensation

2 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Chin'ono whisked to court, misses doctor's appointment

3 hrs ago | 736 Views

Sikhala says 'Cops always came to my office for lunch money'

3 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Govt plans phased reopening of borders, schools

3 hrs ago | 1835 Views

'It's dangerous to open schools now'

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zimbabwean 'diplomat' jailed 2 years in Botswana

3 hrs ago | 587 Views

Chamisa's MDC nullifies Marondera mayor's suspension

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Sikhala tells court he is too stout to hide in ceiling

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

'Chin'ono not a risk to inmates'

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Police brutality victim breaks down in court

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Ex-minister petitions UN agency over Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

MP converts bar into a clinic

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

How many chances does Mnangagwa require?

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chin'ono develops Covid-19 symptoms?

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC to expose detractors' lies

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe schools to reopen on September 28

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Stranded commuters besiege ZUPCO depot

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Khupe to expose theft by Chamisa's faction

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

'Bewitched' man's revenge rape on neighbour fails

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Man fakes erectile dysfunction to avoid sex with wife, 'rapes' minor

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

SA denies Zimbabwe's EFF permission to stage anti-govt demo at border post

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mpilo Hospital nurse dies of Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe ministries blocked from outsourcing legal advice

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Cry for the land again

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe rules out land reform reversal

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Shelve Gukurahundi and move on, Mohadi says to Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

95% white farmers happy with US$3,5 billion govt compensation deal

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

10 Top Takeaways from the August 2020 Protein Challenge Webinar

13 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mnangagwa's attempt to mutilate the Constitution must be resisted!

13 hrs ago | 1332 Views

A look inside Zimbabwe's most glamorous resorts

14 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Legislation changes are a boon to the online gaming industry in the US

14 hrs ago | 273 Views

POSB to partially privatise and list by February 2021

14 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zimdollar strengthens against the real US dollar

15 hrs ago | 4539 Views

Mnangagwa to give foreign white farmers their seized land

15 hrs ago | 2530 Views

Ramaphosa sending envoy back to Zimbabwe - waste of time, hamstrung to do right thing

17 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Politically, Mnangagwa has failed to bring all stakeholders together

18 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Sikhala claims he is being victimised over coup rumours

18 hrs ago | 3005 Views

Mnangagwa, Jenni Williams dragged to court

18 hrs ago | 2874 Views

Beitbridge blockade flops

18 hrs ago | 2168 Views

Econet hikes mobile data tariffs

18 hrs ago | 1173 Views

ZRP ropes in Interpol

18 hrs ago | 2155 Views

Top cop faces car theft charge

19 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Zimbabwe hit by drug resistance

19 hrs ago | 1230 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days