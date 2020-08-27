Govt plans phased reopening of borders, schools

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has agreed on a phased reopening of the country's borders and schools in the next few months.Addressing the Press during a post-cabinet briefing, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said government would soon reopen airports to outsiders."Government is finalising on modalities for reopening of airports to support the resumption of the tourism sector," she said."The plan is to start with the resumption of domestic flights and then move to international flights. Cabinet approved the resumption of the rest of tourism operations including boat operations."Mutsvangwa also said everything was on course for examination classes to resume from September 14 ."Cabinet approved that Zimsec [Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council] examinations should start on December 1. The ministry is working closely with other ministries and stakeholders to guarantee the safety of pupils and staff during the examination period," she said.Teachers have, however, vowed not to return to work if government failed to review their salaries.Government will, however, not open all border posts, preferring to start with the Kazungula border and Victoria Falls Airport as COVID-19 cases appear to be receding, Mutsvanga said.