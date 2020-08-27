Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa, war vets cross swords over land compensation

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
WAR veterans have written to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government demanding that he shelves his US$3,5 billion compensation pact with white former commercial farmers, describing the move as highly discriminatory, degrading and akin to selling out the liberation struggle.

Mnangagwa last month signed the global compensation agreement with white former farmers displaced during the country's 2000 land reform programme.

Under the deal, government pledged to cough out US$3,5 billion compensation for infrastructural developments on the seized farms.

The deal followed the commitment by government to return seized farms to black farmers as well as farms protected under Bilateral Investment Protection and Promotion Agreements (BIPPAs).

The latest agreement, announced in a joint statement by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and newly-appointed Lands minister Anxious Masuka on Monday, has, however, triggered varying reactions with some viewing it as a reversal of the land reform programme.

But the little-known War Veterans Pressure Group wrote to Mnangagwa through their lawyers, Kanoti and Partners, ordering the Lands ministry to issue a public statement withdrawing the compensation offer.

"We act at the instance of our clients, War Veterans Pressure Group, an informal political grouping of veterans of the national liberation struggle. Please note our interest," part of the letter, dated August 28 to Masuka, read.

"Clients are shocked government acted in the manner it did and view the agreement as a sell-out understanding."

"Clients instruct that we demand on their behalf, as we hereby do, that you, within 48 hours of receipt of this letter, issue a response to ourselves, together with a public statement admitting that the recent July 2020 compensation for claimed farms improvements agreements between government and the former settler white race progeny citizenry was discriminatory on the grounds of race and constituted cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment upon the indigenous black race, citizens of this nation, coming as the agreement did ahead of or for having prioritised settler white race concerns as against the local black race's own long outstanding precolonial and also post-colonial sufferances under the mechanisation of the occupying settler white race and, therefore, that government is withdrawing from or suspending performance."

The war veterans, who form the bulk of beneficiaries of the land reform programme, said the compensation should be suspended, and interests of the indigenous farmers be catered for first.

Yesterday, various stakeholders blasted Mnangagwa's offer to compensate black farmers and for seized land under BIPPA.

Under the new order, complying with section 295 of the Constitution, indigenous farmers and farmers protected under BIPPA will be compensated for land and developments made on the farms. White former commercial farmers, who form the majority, are covered under the compensation agreement of July 20.

The two categories can be given money or may apply to go back to their farms, and the resettled farmers displaced to alternative farms.

About 116 farms under BIPPA were seized and new farmers resettled, while over 400 indigenous farmers were displaced after their farms were compulsorily acquired.

Norton MP Temba Mliswa (independent) challenged government to come clean on land ownership, saying the new order signalled the reversal of the land reform programme.

Tendai Biti, the MDC Alliance vicepresident said the new law by government was a policy U-turn.

Biti said anything to do with land compensation needed an Act of Parliament.

But exiled former Local Government minister and ex-Zanu-PF commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere said: "This is going backwards. Yes, the Constitution recognises land compensation, but this should be done through an Act of Parliament. The minister should table the Bill before Parliament.

"People suffered to have restoration of land ownership, and now, two ministers without knowledge of the history of the land reform come to make this announcement without consulting critical stakeholders."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sikhala tells court that he has been arrested 64 times but never fled

1 hr ago | 309 Views

South Africa interference in Zimbabwe 'problematic'

1 hr ago | 371 Views

Police round up and fine vendors who cheered on Chamisa

1 hr ago | 324 Views

'Ramaphosa being used as a pawn in US diplomacy on Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 1171 Views

ANC mediation divides Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 2022 Views

'Voters ready to reject Khupe MPs'

3 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Chin'ono whisked to court, misses doctor's appointment

3 hrs ago | 748 Views

Sikhala says 'Cops always came to my office for lunch money'

3 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Govt plans phased reopening of borders, schools

3 hrs ago | 1859 Views

MPs flock to Parliament

3 hrs ago | 633 Views

'It's dangerous to open schools now'

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimbabwean 'diplomat' jailed 2 years in Botswana

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

Chamisa's MDC nullifies Marondera mayor's suspension

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Sikhala tells court he is too stout to hide in ceiling

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

'Chin'ono not a risk to inmates'

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Police brutality victim breaks down in court

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

Ex-minister petitions UN agency over Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

MP converts bar into a clinic

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

How many chances does Mnangagwa require?

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Chin'ono develops Covid-19 symptoms?

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC to expose detractors' lies

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe schools to reopen on September 28

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Stranded commuters besiege ZUPCO depot

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Khupe to expose theft by Chamisa's faction

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

'Bewitched' man's revenge rape on neighbour fails

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Man fakes erectile dysfunction to avoid sex with wife, 'rapes' minor

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

SA denies Zimbabwe's EFF permission to stage anti-govt demo at border post

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mpilo Hospital nurse dies of Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe ministries blocked from outsourcing legal advice

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Cry for the land again

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe rules out land reform reversal

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Shelve Gukurahundi and move on, Mohadi says to Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

95% white farmers happy with US$3,5 billion govt compensation deal

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

10 Top Takeaways from the August 2020 Protein Challenge Webinar

13 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mnangagwa's attempt to mutilate the Constitution must be resisted!

13 hrs ago | 1333 Views

A look inside Zimbabwe's most glamorous resorts

14 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Legislation changes are a boon to the online gaming industry in the US

14 hrs ago | 273 Views

POSB to partially privatise and list by February 2021

15 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zimdollar strengthens against the real US dollar

15 hrs ago | 4548 Views

Mnangagwa to give foreign white farmers their seized land

15 hrs ago | 2535 Views

Ramaphosa sending envoy back to Zimbabwe - waste of time, hamstrung to do right thing

17 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Politically, Mnangagwa has failed to bring all stakeholders together

18 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Sikhala claims he is being victimised over coup rumours

18 hrs ago | 3006 Views

Mnangagwa, Jenni Williams dragged to court

18 hrs ago | 2880 Views

Beitbridge blockade flops

18 hrs ago | 2171 Views

Econet hikes mobile data tariffs

18 hrs ago | 1173 Views

ZRP ropes in Interpol

18 hrs ago | 2157 Views

Top cop faces car theft charge

19 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Zimbabwe hit by drug resistance

19 hrs ago | 1232 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days