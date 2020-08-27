Latest News Editor's Choice


Police round up and fine vendors who cheered on Chamisa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Police in Murehwa on Monday rounded up 15 vendors suspected of having cheered on MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa when he passed through the area on Saturday.

Chamisa's convoy was mobbed by scores of residents including children who were chanting 'President! President!' as he returned from the burial of activist Patson Dzamara in Mutoko.

The MDC leader stepped out of the vehicle and took time to talk to some of his supporters.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the vendors, mostly women, were detained for several hours.

"They were asked: 'Don't you know your president?' Some were fined as much as Z$500 under dubious charges," Mahere said.

An admission of guilt form signed by one of the vendors, and seen by ZimLive, said they had been arrested for "obstructing free movement of traffic and persons" on the Harare-Nyamapanda Road.




Source - zimlive

