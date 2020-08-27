Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman axes hubby over kachasu

by Simbarashe Sithole
30 secs ago | Views
A Centenary woman is being charged with attempted murder after she allegedly axed her hubby twice with an axe in a kachasu dispute.

Judith Antony (45) of Achford farm is assisting police with investigations after she struck Tinashe Ruwaze (36) twice on the leg and ear respectively.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the case.

"I can confirm an attempted murder case in Centenary where a woman allegedly axed her husband and he is in a critical condition at St Alberts mission hospital," Dhewu said.

It is further alleged that Antony accused her husband of abusing an illicit beer Kachasu while dodging work at a farm.

The couple had a serious altercation which led to Antony to axe Ruwaze

People should avoid gender-based violence by seeking third part when they have disputes.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa thinks white people are stupid!

8 mins ago | 34 Views

Sikhala tells court that he has been arrested 64 times but never fled

6 hrs ago | 2500 Views

South Africa interference in Zimbabwe 'problematic'

6 hrs ago | 3007 Views

Police round up and fine vendors who cheered on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2585 Views

'Ramaphosa being used as a pawn in US diplomacy on Zimbabwe'

7 hrs ago | 3371 Views

ANC mediation divides Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 5189 Views

'Voters ready to reject Khupe MPs'

7 hrs ago | 3467 Views

Mnangagwa, war vets cross swords over land compensation

7 hrs ago | 5736 Views

Chin'ono whisked to court, misses doctor's appointment

7 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Sikhala says 'Cops always came to my office for lunch money'

7 hrs ago | 2231 Views

Govt plans phased reopening of borders, schools

7 hrs ago | 3648 Views

MPs flock to Parliament

7 hrs ago | 1388 Views

'It's dangerous to open schools now'

7 hrs ago | 863 Views

Zimbabwean 'diplomat' jailed 2 years in Botswana

7 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Chamisa's MDC nullifies Marondera mayor's suspension

7 hrs ago | 576 Views

Sikhala tells court he is too stout to hide in ceiling

7 hrs ago | 1148 Views

'Chin'ono not a risk to inmates'

7 hrs ago | 371 Views

Police brutality victim breaks down in court

7 hrs ago | 869 Views

Ex-minister petitions UN agency over Gukurahundi genocide

7 hrs ago | 743 Views

MP converts bar into a clinic

7 hrs ago | 441 Views

How many chances does Mnangagwa require?

7 hrs ago | 456 Views

Chin'ono develops Covid-19 symptoms?

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC to expose detractors' lies

7 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zimbabwe schools to reopen on September 28

7 hrs ago | 622 Views

Stranded commuters besiege ZUPCO depot

7 hrs ago | 813 Views

Khupe to expose theft by Chamisa's faction

7 hrs ago | 667 Views

'Bewitched' man's revenge rape on neighbour fails

8 hrs ago | 375 Views

Man fakes erectile dysfunction to avoid sex with wife, 'rapes' minor

8 hrs ago | 447 Views

SA denies Zimbabwe's EFF permission to stage anti-govt demo at border post

8 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mpilo Hospital nurse dies of Covid-19

8 hrs ago | 462 Views

Zimbabwe ministries blocked from outsourcing legal advice

8 hrs ago | 227 Views

Cry for the land again

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zimbabwe rules out land reform reversal

8 hrs ago | 260 Views

Shelve Gukurahundi and move on, Mohadi says to Zimbabweans

8 hrs ago | 284 Views

95% white farmers happy with US$3,5 billion govt compensation deal

8 hrs ago | 306 Views

10 Top Takeaways from the August 2020 Protein Challenge Webinar

17 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mnangagwa's attempt to mutilate the Constitution must be resisted!

18 hrs ago | 1395 Views

A look inside Zimbabwe's most glamorous resorts

19 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Legislation changes are a boon to the online gaming industry in the US

19 hrs ago | 300 Views

POSB to partially privatise and list by February 2021

19 hrs ago | 777 Views

Zimdollar strengthens against the real US dollar

19 hrs ago | 5397 Views

Mnangagwa to give foreign white farmers their seized land

19 hrs ago | 2837 Views

Ramaphosa sending envoy back to Zimbabwe - waste of time, hamstrung to do right thing

21 hrs ago | 1925 Views

Politically, Mnangagwa has failed to bring all stakeholders together

22 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Sikhala claims he is being victimised over coup rumours

22 hrs ago | 3151 Views

Mnangagwa, Jenni Williams dragged to court

22 hrs ago | 3141 Views

Beitbridge blockade flops

22 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Econet hikes mobile data tariffs

22 hrs ago | 1269 Views

ZRP ropes in Interpol

22 hrs ago | 2318 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days