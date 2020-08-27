Woman axes hubby over kachasu

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Centenary woman is being charged with attempted murder after she allegedly axed her hubby twice with an axe in a kachasu dispute.Judith Antony (45) of Achford farm is assisting police with investigations after she struck Tinashe Ruwaze (36) twice on the leg and ear respectively.Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the case."I can confirm an attempted murder case in Centenary where a woman allegedly axed her husband and he is in a critical condition at St Alberts mission hospital," Dhewu said.It is further alleged that Antony accused her husband of abusing an illicit beer Kachasu while dodging work at a farm.The couple had a serious altercation which led to Antony to axe RuwazePeople should avoid gender-based violence by seeking third part when they have disputes.