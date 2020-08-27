Cattle rustlers arrested for stealing police cow

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three suspected cattle rustlers have been arrested in Marondera on suspicion of stealing a cow from a police farm just outside town limits.Wilson Madzudzu (26), Fanwell Munetsi (25) from Epworth and Tichaona Matudza (32) from Marondera are now assisting police with investigations.Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza said the herdman at the ZRP Mashonaland East project farm found one brown cow was missing when shutting up the herd for the night. He then found the carcass of the missing cow, which has been slaughtered and skinned on the farm.The police attended the scene and used dogs to track the spoor of the suspects leading to the arrest of Madzudzu and Munetsi, who were hiding in the gum plantation nearby. On interrogation they allegedly implicated Matudza, who lives on a farm next to the police project farm.The cow was worth $24 600 and nothing was recovered. Inspector Mwanza said, "Stock thieves are a menace and their conduct deserves harsh punishment because there are bent on derailing economic gains."