Chin'ono granted $10,000 bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

The High Court has granted Hopewell Chin'ono $10 000 bail.Chin'ono, who has spent 43 days in custody, appeared before Justice Tawanda Chitapi. He was charged along with political activist, Jacob Ngarivhume who has also been granted bail today.Chin'ono and Ngarivhume were charged with incitement to commit public violence or alternatively incitement to participate in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence by posting messages through their Tweeter handles between March 1 and July 20, 2020.It is alleged that while in Harare city centre, Chin'ono posted numerous messages on Twitter in an attempt to influence many people to engage in public violence or participate in a gathering that would disturb peace.