Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Church abrogating its duty, says Msindo

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF-linked cleric Obadiah Msindo has blamed the church for failing to inculcate values of peace and harmony among citizens, hence the current polarisation in the country.

Msindo was commenting on the role of the church in politics following last month's verbal showdown between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Catholic bishops over the deteriorating human rights situation in the country.

The cleric said the tension in the country mirrored the situation in churches where conflicts and leadership wrangles were the order of the day.

"I strongly believe that the mandate of the church is to create a conducive environment for national tolerance, environment for respect, environment for peace and harmony," Msindo said.

"What is happening in the country is a reflection of what is in the church, disunity within a church is disunity in the society, when we are taught to hurt another group or faction of the church, then it will reflect on our political landscape.

"I expect the church to represent justice, represent peace, to represent the truth and to represent the love of God. Human rights abuses are a result of intolerance, a result of other people's inability, immaturity to respect other people's opinions."

Msindo added: "I believe and expect every man of God, no matter what President Mnangagwa has done, no matter what Nelson Chamisa (MDC Alliance leader) has done, no matter what the government has done; the church should never compromise on the stance of promoting a peaceful environment, peace is the foundation."

Catholic bishops recently clashed with the Zanu-PF government over human rights abuses.

Last month, Mnangagwa labelled the bishops "devils", saying they were hiding behind the religious veil to advance the opposition's regime change agenda. This was after the Catholic bishops released a hard-hitting pastoral letter castigating Mnangagwa's heavy-handedness on civilians. Msindo urged the church to facilitate dialogue among political rivals.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean born Masange arrested by SA immigration officials

2 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Mthwakazi Democratic Alliance statement on Zanu-PF back licking the West

4 hrs ago | 1063 Views

ZHRO Walk for Freedom number 4 completed

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Corrupt council managers, councillors on ZACC radar

5 hrs ago | 987 Views

Court orders Econet to release GPS data in abduction saga

5 hrs ago | 4411 Views

Chamisa's MDC welcomes ANC bid to resolve Zimbabwe crisis

5 hrs ago | 2325 Views

Sikhala bail ruling today

5 hrs ago | 1098 Views

We erred on land, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 3675 Views

'I won't defect to Khupe,' says Gwanda mayor

6 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Zimbabwean whizkid (14) enrols at Malawi medical school

6 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Dual-listed counters to remain suspended

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimplats warns of possible tax dispute with govt

6 hrs ago | 333 Views

Cholera crisis looms in Harare

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

Who are the sellouts Mr President?

6 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Zanu-PF must swallow its pride, accede to dialogue

6 hrs ago | 723 Views

MSU opens for first year students

6 hrs ago | 1120 Views

MRP petitions govt over police harassment

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

FC Platinum in trouble

6 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zimbabwe govt to provide PPE to all learners

6 hrs ago | 573 Views

Elderly couple murdered in beautiful village home

6 hrs ago | 1098 Views

'Less than 37 white farmers qualify for Zimbabwe land restoration'

6 hrs ago | 540 Views

Speedster mows down cop on duty

6 hrs ago | 587 Views

Mphoko's trial to be heard in camera to protect state secrets

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mudenda warns absconding ministers

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chinamasa warns former colonisers

6 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zimbabwe debunks land reform reversal

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF decides on expelled Mugabe allies' readmission pleas

6 hrs ago | 808 Views

'Everyone is taking potshot at Zimbabwe' tweeted Mnangagwa in exasperation, knows the game is up

18 hrs ago | 5843 Views

Chin'ono granted $10,000 bail

19 hrs ago | 3851 Views

Masango in fresh charges

19 hrs ago | 2600 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi files for divorce

19 hrs ago | 3922 Views

Ngarivhume granted $50,000 bail

19 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Mnangagwa's spokesperson says SA is beset with its own problems

19 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Bhebhe frustrated by Khupe 'mindless' recalls

19 hrs ago | 7051 Views

Sikhala says he is an apostle of peace

19 hrs ago | 954 Views

Cattle rustlers arrested for stealing police cow

19 hrs ago | 304 Views

The tipping point

19 hrs ago | 558 Views

Woman axes hubby over kachasu

22 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Mnangagwa thinks white people are stupid!

22 hrs ago | 6776 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days