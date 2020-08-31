Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

We erred on land, says Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF has conceded that it erred by engaging in the "chaotic" land reform exercise in 2000 where it parcelled out commercial land to its supporters without following procedure.

The ruling party yesterday said this had prompted the process of compensating farmers who were kicked off their farms.

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, acting party spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa conceded that the land reform programme was chaotic, saying the move to compensate the farmers was a constitutional requirement of righting the wrong.

"Pajambanja ipapo, takaita zvainge zvisingafaniri kuti tiite (we did something that we were not supposed to do during the chaotic land redistribution exercise)," Chinamasa said.

"We took land from those who had bought their own land and settled our people.

"The people are still there, but the Constitution says if there is such an issue, we compensate for the land and the improvements. If the previous owner then says he wants the land back, not money, we will give him back the land which we took and gave to A2 farmers."

At the turn of the millennium, Zanu-PF led a chaotic land reform programme which the late former President Robert Mugabe said was meant to address colonial land imbalances.

The land reform programme saw over 4 000 white commercial farmers being displaced.

Some black farmers and those whose land was protected under Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreements (BIPPAs) were also evicted.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government on Monday announced that government would compensate black farmers who lost their land during the land reform exercise .

Farmers whose land was protected under the BIPPAs will also be compensated.

Both can choose to reapply to go back on their previously owned land, a move that will likely trigger mass displacements of some of the beneficiaries of the land reform programme, the majority of them combatants of the 1970s liberation war.

The new order came after Mnangagwa, on July 20, signed a pact to compensate white former commercial farmers for the improvements they made on the farms they were displaced from.

Mnangagwa's latest decision caused anxiety among even his followers in the ruling party, with most, particularly war veterans, accusing him of trying to reverse the land reform programme.

In his Press briefing, Chinamasa said: "Where we settled our people on land previously owned by a black indigenous Zimbabwean and the land was parcelled out into A2 or A1 farms, the Constitution obliges us to pay full compensation to that black person for land and any improvement on the farm.

"In the case where the land was not settled, but gazetted we are saying we restore to that person titles of the farm which we compulsorily acquired through the jambanja process. We restore it to that black person. That must be made very clear.

"On the land that fell under BIPPA, the Constitution is very clear also because under BIPPA we were under obligation to pay compensation for both land and improvements and our Constitution providees exactly for that.

"If any land under BIPPA was affected by jambanja and we settled our people, we are obliged to pay compensation for both land and improvements."

Chinamasa said for the land seized from white former commercial farmers, the government was only obliged to pay for improvements and not the land.

He added that the announcement by government to compensate the former farmers had caused confusion in and outside the party.

"The party has noted that the contents of that statement, ( jointly issued by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and Agriculture minister Anxious Masuka), has caused confusion among our people on the policy of Zanu-PF regarding the land question," Chinamasa said.

He said the MDC Alliance and its allies should not lecture Zanu-PF on the land redistribution exercise, in apparent reference to opposition party vice-president Tendai Biti who has described the move as reversing the land reform programme.

"We will never allow anyone to lecture us. We have never taken an inch of any soil anywhere in the world. There was a moment we had to take a step back in order to take two steps forward and we will not allow them to lecture us on these things."

Chinamasa said the government took the decision to grab land from the white former commercial farmers after the United Kingdom, through then Prime Minister Tony Blair, refused to pay compensation to the affected farmers as previously agreed.

He accused Blair and the Westminster Foundation of financing the opposition MDC, hence the decision to engage in the land grab.

"Zanu-PF is gravely concerned at the emerging trends over land that was acquired and distributed under the land reform programme. Of particular interest is the tendency by the beneficiaries of A2 farms to lease out those farms in return for rent," Chinamasa said.

Meanwhile, Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi was yesterday also grilled in the National Assembly by Biti over the land issue .

"The Constitution is very clear in section 295(4) that compensation can only be payable if there is an Act of Parliament," Biti said.

"So on what legal basis was that agreement executed when there is no Act of Parliament to define the agreement and the methods of payment, as well as the implications of that on the Consolidated Revenue Fund because it was approved outside Parliament?"

But Ziyambi denied that the government was reversing the land reform programme.

He said the Constitution stipulated that there be compensation for both land and improvements on the farms.

"It is not true that we need an Act of Parliament to do that because we have the Land Acquisition Act, which has provisions for that. In any case, if we decide to use taxpayers' money, then the appropriation will be approved by Parliament," Ziyambi said.

Biti insisted that taking land from resettled black people was a reversal of the land reform programme.

Magwegwe legislator Anele Ndebele (MDC Alliance) asked Ziyambi to make the land audit results public to bring closure to the land issue, to which the Justice minister said that would be done.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean born Masange arrested by SA immigration officials

2 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Mthwakazi Democratic Alliance statement on Zanu-PF back licking the West

4 hrs ago | 1063 Views

ZHRO Walk for Freedom number 4 completed

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Corrupt council managers, councillors on ZACC radar

5 hrs ago | 987 Views

Court orders Econet to release GPS data in abduction saga

5 hrs ago | 4411 Views

Chamisa's MDC welcomes ANC bid to resolve Zimbabwe crisis

5 hrs ago | 2325 Views

Sikhala bail ruling today

5 hrs ago | 1098 Views

'I won't defect to Khupe,' says Gwanda mayor

6 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Church abrogating its duty, says Msindo

6 hrs ago | 779 Views

Zimbabwean whizkid (14) enrols at Malawi medical school

6 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Dual-listed counters to remain suspended

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimplats warns of possible tax dispute with govt

6 hrs ago | 333 Views

Cholera crisis looms in Harare

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

Who are the sellouts Mr President?

6 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Zanu-PF must swallow its pride, accede to dialogue

6 hrs ago | 723 Views

MSU opens for first year students

6 hrs ago | 1120 Views

MRP petitions govt over police harassment

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

FC Platinum in trouble

6 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zimbabwe govt to provide PPE to all learners

6 hrs ago | 573 Views

Elderly couple murdered in beautiful village home

6 hrs ago | 1098 Views

'Less than 37 white farmers qualify for Zimbabwe land restoration'

6 hrs ago | 541 Views

Speedster mows down cop on duty

6 hrs ago | 587 Views

Mphoko's trial to be heard in camera to protect state secrets

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mudenda warns absconding ministers

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chinamasa warns former colonisers

6 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zimbabwe debunks land reform reversal

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF decides on expelled Mugabe allies' readmission pleas

6 hrs ago | 808 Views

'Everyone is taking potshot at Zimbabwe' tweeted Mnangagwa in exasperation, knows the game is up

18 hrs ago | 5843 Views

Chin'ono granted $10,000 bail

19 hrs ago | 3851 Views

Masango in fresh charges

19 hrs ago | 2600 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi files for divorce

19 hrs ago | 3922 Views

Ngarivhume granted $50,000 bail

19 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Mnangagwa's spokesperson says SA is beset with its own problems

19 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Bhebhe frustrated by Khupe 'mindless' recalls

19 hrs ago | 7051 Views

Sikhala says he is an apostle of peace

19 hrs ago | 954 Views

Cattle rustlers arrested for stealing police cow

19 hrs ago | 304 Views

The tipping point

19 hrs ago | 558 Views

Woman axes hubby over kachasu

22 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Mnangagwa thinks white people are stupid!

22 hrs ago | 6776 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days