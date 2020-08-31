Sikhala bail ruling today

News / National

by Staff reporter

A HARARE magistrate is today expected to deliver bail ruling on MDC Alliance legislator Job Sikhala, who is accused of incitement to commit public violence.Sikhala, who is represented by Eric Matinenga, Jeremiah Bhamu and Harrison Nkomo, yesterday appeared before magistrate Lazini Ncube.In his bail application, Sikhala submitted that he had never run away from persecution by the State and for the 64 times he was arrested, he had complied with the bail conditions."I will never ever run away from persecution," he submitted. "I am an apostle of non-violent confrontation, but the State imposed violence upon me."I was brutalised and tortured at the hands of the State. The struggle for social justice has never been fought on the plane of violence and the State should not invite me in a territory I was not part of."Sikhala also denied the police statement that he was arrested while hiding in the ceiling, saying anyone who believed the police statement needed psychiatric attention.He said he could not manage to get into the ceiling given his huge frame.Sikhala claimed he was arrested in his bedroom with his wife. He said he was a candidate for bail as he was of fixed abode and had 11 children who needed his support.The State had opposed Sikhala's bail saying he was a flight risk.