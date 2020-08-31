Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala bail ruling today

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A HARARE magistrate is today expected to deliver bail ruling on MDC Alliance legislator Job Sikhala, who is accused of incitement to commit public violence.

Sikhala, who is represented by Eric Matinenga, Jeremiah Bhamu and Harrison Nkomo, yesterday appeared before magistrate Lazini Ncube.

In his bail application, Sikhala submitted that he had never run away from persecution by the State and for the 64 times he was arrested, he had complied with the bail conditions.

"I will never ever run away from persecution," he submitted. "I am an apostle of non-violent confrontation, but the State imposed violence upon me.

"I was brutalised and tortured at the hands of the State. The struggle for social justice has never been fought on the plane of violence and the State should not invite me in a territory I was not part of."

Sikhala also denied the police statement that he was arrested while hiding in the ceiling, saying anyone who believed the police statement needed psychiatric attention.

He said he could not manage to get into the ceiling given his huge frame.

Sikhala claimed he was arrested in his bedroom with his wife. He said he was a candidate for bail as he was of fixed abode and had 11 children who needed his support.

The State had opposed Sikhala's bail saying he was a flight risk.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean born Masange arrested by SA immigration officials

2 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Mthwakazi Democratic Alliance statement on Zanu-PF back licking the West

4 hrs ago | 1063 Views

ZHRO Walk for Freedom number 4 completed

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Corrupt council managers, councillors on ZACC radar

5 hrs ago | 987 Views

Court orders Econet to release GPS data in abduction saga

5 hrs ago | 4411 Views

Chamisa's MDC welcomes ANC bid to resolve Zimbabwe crisis

5 hrs ago | 2325 Views

We erred on land, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 3675 Views

'I won't defect to Khupe,' says Gwanda mayor

6 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Church abrogating its duty, says Msindo

6 hrs ago | 779 Views

Zimbabwean whizkid (14) enrols at Malawi medical school

6 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Dual-listed counters to remain suspended

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimplats warns of possible tax dispute with govt

6 hrs ago | 333 Views

Cholera crisis looms in Harare

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

Who are the sellouts Mr President?

6 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Zanu-PF must swallow its pride, accede to dialogue

6 hrs ago | 723 Views

MSU opens for first year students

6 hrs ago | 1120 Views

MRP petitions govt over police harassment

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

FC Platinum in trouble

6 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zimbabwe govt to provide PPE to all learners

6 hrs ago | 573 Views

Elderly couple murdered in beautiful village home

6 hrs ago | 1098 Views

'Less than 37 white farmers qualify for Zimbabwe land restoration'

6 hrs ago | 540 Views

Speedster mows down cop on duty

6 hrs ago | 587 Views

Mphoko's trial to be heard in camera to protect state secrets

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mudenda warns absconding ministers

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chinamasa warns former colonisers

6 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zimbabwe debunks land reform reversal

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF decides on expelled Mugabe allies' readmission pleas

6 hrs ago | 808 Views

'Everyone is taking potshot at Zimbabwe' tweeted Mnangagwa in exasperation, knows the game is up

18 hrs ago | 5843 Views

Chin'ono granted $10,000 bail

19 hrs ago | 3851 Views

Masango in fresh charges

19 hrs ago | 2600 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi files for divorce

19 hrs ago | 3922 Views

Ngarivhume granted $50,000 bail

19 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Mnangagwa's spokesperson says SA is beset with its own problems

19 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Bhebhe frustrated by Khupe 'mindless' recalls

19 hrs ago | 7051 Views

Sikhala says he is an apostle of peace

19 hrs ago | 954 Views

Cattle rustlers arrested for stealing police cow

19 hrs ago | 304 Views

The tipping point

19 hrs ago | 558 Views

Woman axes hubby over kachasu

22 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Mnangagwa thinks white people are stupid!

22 hrs ago | 6776 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days