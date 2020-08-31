Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MDC welcomes ANC bid to resolve Zimbabwe crisis

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance has welcomed renewed attempts to resolve the country's crisis by South Africa's ruling African National Congress.

ANC and State President Cyril Ramaphosa told South African media soon after his party's National Executive Meeting Monday that his governing party had resolved to engage all stakeholders in Zimbabwe.

Ramaphosa said his country "felt" the challenges being experienced by its troubled neighbour and was keen on seeing an end to the crisis.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday, MDC-Alliance secretary for international relations and cooperation Gladys Hlatywayo said these were signs that South Africa understood the implications of a neighbouring country that is turmoil.

"It shows you that the Zimbabwe crisis is more of a domestic policy problem for South Africa than a foreign policy issue due to the impact it has on South Africa.

"That is why President Cyril Ramaphosa referred to the crisis on the Beitbridge border," she said.

Hlatywayo said ANC's stance was also an endorsement of an earlier stance by Ramaphosa to send envoys to Zimbabwe to investigate the nature and depth of the Zimbabwean crisis.

The MDC official also hailed South Africa's governing authority for plans to engage all stakeholders in Zimbabwe other than Zanu-PF only.

"We certainly welcome this move and hope it will help us as Zimbabweans to move forward and resolve the crisis," she said.

Following Ramaphosa's announcement, this means the ANC's initiative will run in tandem with an earlier resolve by the South African government to remedy the Zimbabwean crisis.

Zimbabwe is in the throes of its worst economic crisis in 12 years.

The crisis has been worsened by a brutal reaction to dissent by government which accuses critics of attempts to overthrow the Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration.

Zimbabwean authorities insist the country's challenges were not too grave to warrant external intervention.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean born Masange arrested by SA immigration officials

2 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Mthwakazi Democratic Alliance statement on Zanu-PF back licking the West

4 hrs ago | 1063 Views

ZHRO Walk for Freedom number 4 completed

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Corrupt council managers, councillors on ZACC radar

5 hrs ago | 987 Views

Court orders Econet to release GPS data in abduction saga

5 hrs ago | 4411 Views

Sikhala bail ruling today

5 hrs ago | 1098 Views

We erred on land, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 3675 Views

'I won't defect to Khupe,' says Gwanda mayor

6 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Church abrogating its duty, says Msindo

6 hrs ago | 779 Views

Zimbabwean whizkid (14) enrols at Malawi medical school

6 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Dual-listed counters to remain suspended

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimplats warns of possible tax dispute with govt

6 hrs ago | 333 Views

Cholera crisis looms in Harare

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

Who are the sellouts Mr President?

6 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Zanu-PF must swallow its pride, accede to dialogue

6 hrs ago | 723 Views

MSU opens for first year students

6 hrs ago | 1120 Views

MRP petitions govt over police harassment

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

FC Platinum in trouble

6 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zimbabwe govt to provide PPE to all learners

6 hrs ago | 573 Views

Elderly couple murdered in beautiful village home

6 hrs ago | 1098 Views

'Less than 37 white farmers qualify for Zimbabwe land restoration'

6 hrs ago | 541 Views

Speedster mows down cop on duty

6 hrs ago | 587 Views

Mphoko's trial to be heard in camera to protect state secrets

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mudenda warns absconding ministers

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chinamasa warns former colonisers

6 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zimbabwe debunks land reform reversal

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF decides on expelled Mugabe allies' readmission pleas

6 hrs ago | 808 Views

'Everyone is taking potshot at Zimbabwe' tweeted Mnangagwa in exasperation, knows the game is up

18 hrs ago | 5843 Views

Chin'ono granted $10,000 bail

19 hrs ago | 3851 Views

Masango in fresh charges

19 hrs ago | 2600 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi files for divorce

19 hrs ago | 3922 Views

Ngarivhume granted $50,000 bail

19 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Mnangagwa's spokesperson says SA is beset with its own problems

19 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Bhebhe frustrated by Khupe 'mindless' recalls

19 hrs ago | 7051 Views

Sikhala says he is an apostle of peace

19 hrs ago | 954 Views

Cattle rustlers arrested for stealing police cow

19 hrs ago | 304 Views

The tipping point

19 hrs ago | 558 Views

Woman axes hubby over kachasu

22 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Mnangagwa thinks white people are stupid!

22 hrs ago | 6776 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days