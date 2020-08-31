Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Corrupt council managers, councillors on ZACC radar

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is set to rid Chitungwiza and Bulawayo councils of corrupt councillors and managers involved in land scams with arrests and prosecutions imminent.

ZACC spokesperson, Mr John Makamure said investigations on the two local authorities were almost complete.

Corruption in local authorities is reportedly rife in urban local authorities with officials fleecing ratepayers of their hard earned money.

President Mnangagwa's administration has taken a tough stance against corruption with a number of top officials in Harare, including mayor Herbert Gomba, having already been arrested and charged for various criminal misdemeanours.


Source - The Herald

