Zimbabwean born Masange arrested by SA immigration officials

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The head of Mpumalanga's human settlements department, Kebone Masange, was allegedly not vetted before he was employed about five years ago.

Home affairs immigration officials arrested Masange on Tuesday in Pretoria on allegations that he possessed many identity documents. Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane's spokesperson Sibongile Mkani-Mpolweni said: I cannot answer whether he was vetted or not. Mkani-Mpolweni confirmed that Masange was detained and was due to appear in court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Masange is from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe. Before he was employed by the Mpumalanga provincial government, he was a municipal manager in the Newcastle Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mkani-Mpolweni and Mpumalanga Human Settlements MEC Norah Mahlangu could not to elaborate on how Masange could have circumvented the vetting process when he was employed.

However, a source in the provincial government told City Press that Masange was not vetted.

"He was never vetted. That is known," the source said.

Mkani-Mpolweni said: "I cannot answer whether he was vetted or not."

Mahlangu said that heads of department were employed by the premier.

Masange was employed when Deputy President David Mabuza was the premier of Mpumalanga.

Former Mpumalanga director-general Thulani Mdakane was not available to comment and clarify whether Masange underwent the vetting process or not.

Home affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza confirmed that the department's officials effected Masange's arrest, but did not have further details.

Masange is also the acting head of Mpumalanga's department of public works, roads and transport.

Source - CityPress

