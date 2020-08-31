Latest News Editor's Choice


Tragic: illegal gold sisters trapped

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Two female illegal gold miners were trapped while prospecting for gold in Mount Darwin yesterday.

Perseviarance Manuwere (29) died on the spot while her sister Hilder Manuwere escaped with minor injuries.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the case.

The duo was prospecting for gold at Ruya river banks when a shaft collapsed.

They were retrieved by other illegal panners but Perseverance had already died.



Source - Byo24News

