Nkosinathi Ncube Appointed ZINARA CEO

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe National Roads Administrator (ZINARA) has appointed Nkosinathi Ncube Chief Executive Officer following the dismissal of former CEO Nacy Masiyiwa Chamisa over graft allegation.

The appointment of Ncube was confirmed by ZINARA Chairman Mike Madanha who said:

Yes I can confirm his appointment but I don't want to pre-empt because we are going to make an official announcement soon.

Ncube's appointment is expected to revamp the scandal-ridden roads administrator:

Ncube's appointment is expected to improve the running of the road administrator which has of late been dogged by allegations of abuse of funds scandals. A recent audit report exposed massive financial abuse where US$142m was paid to illegally hired road maintenance contractors.

Source - BT

