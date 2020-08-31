Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kalanga Cultural Festival cancelled

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ORGANISERS of the Luswingo Kalanga Cultural Festival, the Kalanga Language and Cultural Development Association (KLCDA) have announced the cancellation of the 2020 edition.

The festival which was scheduled to take place in Tokwana, Bulilima in October was cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic which prohibits gathering of people in large numbers.

"Given the country's current coronavirus regulations and with the safety of the festival attendees, musicians, volunteers, and members in mind, the festival committee has resolved to cancel this year's event.

"While KLCDA shares your disappointment in the annulment, the association plans to use the hiatus to plan an even bigger and better festival in 2021 should the Covid-19 pandemic recede.

"The festival committee will keep you posted about any new developments," said Devine Dube, the festival's spokesperson.

The Luswingo Kalanga Cultural Festival is held annually to promote and celebrate Kalanga language and culture through art, music and dance in addition to other activities.

It is traditionally held at Luswingo Heritage Site, a former Kalanga settlement in Bulilima district, south-west of Plumtree town.

The cancellation comes after several festivals across the world were either cancelled completely or postponed due to the pandemic that wreaked havoc, claiming lives and disrupting various programmes.

However, some instead of cancelling have opted to go virtual, something fast becoming a norm across the world.

Source - dailynews

