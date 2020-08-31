Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa to dismantle and illegitimatise Mnangagwa's Polad?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba said it was disconcerting to see that some Zimbabweans expected the country's problems to be resolved by outsiders.

This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed special envoys - former South Africa vice president Baleka Mbete and ex-ministers Sydney Mufamadi and Ngoako Ramatlhodi - to try and end Zimbabwe's myriad crises. It also comes as the government has warned that it is futile for Zimbabweans to hope and expect that foreigners possess a magic wand that will miraculously resolve the country's difficulties.

"Zimbabweans must stop thinking that there is a messiah who is going to come from across the Limpopo or across the seas or from Mars to conquer the country's problems. "There is no messiah who is going to come from anywhere. It is only us who can solve our problems through national structures that have been put in place to facilitate such activities.

"South Africa is reacting as a friend and neighbour and not as the chair of the African Union (AU). In terms of diplomacy, there is what we call the principle of subsidiarity," Charamba told the Daily News.

"This means that any emerging issues must be resolved at a regional level, that is Sadc, before being escalated to the AU (African Union) - otherwise what would be the role of sub-regional bodies?

"We all know where the chair of Sadc is. It is in Botswana. So, let it be known that Ramaphosa's response is coming from a brother, an ally and neighbour not the chair of the AU," he said further.

"The special envoys will come, fact-find and leave to give their analysis to Ramaphosa. But what must remain clear is that the solution to the country's problems will only come from Zimbabweans.

"There is this notion that the coming of South African envoys will dismantle and illegitimatise existing national communication structures such as Polad.

"That line of thinking is misguided and has been adopted by individuals who have put their faith in foreigners for assistance.

"Self-respecting Zimbabweans must know that we have national institutions for engaging each other," he added.


Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NMBZ realises inflation adjusted half-year comprehensive income of $992 million

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Masarira slams Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 767 Views

Job Sikhala denied bail

2 hrs ago | 493 Views

Charamba dead right, South Africa is saddled by many problems

2 hrs ago | 515 Views

Man locks 'cheating' wife in deep freezer

2 hrs ago | 789 Views

War vets go after Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Mphoko to expose govt secrets?

2 hrs ago | 748 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader denied bail

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Can your business survive online without digital marketing strategy?

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe warms up to national dialogue

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Kalanga Cultural Festival cancelled

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Business ideas for College Students to get some extra bucks

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

'MDC cannot lecture us on land reform' said two-face Chinamasa - neither can you, we are not all stupid

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Nkosinathi Ncube Appointed ZINARA CEO

3 hrs ago | 549 Views

4 Types of Japan Racing Betting

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

Stanbic IBTC Institutes Scholarship Awards For Nigerian Undergraduates

7 hrs ago | 326 Views

Tragic: illegal gold sisters trapped

7 hrs ago | 1773 Views

New dispensation used and dumped us: Zipra

7 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Zimbabwean born Masange arrested by SA immigration officials

10 hrs ago | 6926 Views

Mthwakazi Democratic Alliance statement on Zanu-PF back licking the West

13 hrs ago | 2186 Views

ZHRO Walk for Freedom number 4 completed

13 hrs ago | 796 Views

Corrupt council managers, councillors on ZACC radar

14 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Court orders Econet to release GPS data in abduction saga

14 hrs ago | 7379 Views

Chamisa's MDC welcomes ANC bid to resolve Zimbabwe crisis

14 hrs ago | 4660 Views

Sikhala bail ruling today

14 hrs ago | 1996 Views

We erred on land, says Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 5521 Views

'I won't defect to Khupe,' says Gwanda mayor

14 hrs ago | 2497 Views

Church abrogating its duty, says Msindo

14 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Zimbabwean whizkid (14) enrols at Malawi medical school

15 hrs ago | 2556 Views

Dual-listed counters to remain suspended

15 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimplats warns of possible tax dispute with govt

15 hrs ago | 591 Views

Cholera crisis looms in Harare

15 hrs ago | 452 Views

Who are the sellouts Mr President?

15 hrs ago | 2090 Views

Zanu-PF must swallow its pride, accede to dialogue

15 hrs ago | 1343 Views

MSU opens for first year students

15 hrs ago | 2203 Views

MRP petitions govt over police harassment

15 hrs ago | 380 Views

FC Platinum in trouble

15 hrs ago | 872 Views

Zimbabwe govt to provide PPE to all learners

15 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Elderly couple murdered in beautiful village home

15 hrs ago | 1842 Views

'Less than 37 white farmers qualify for Zimbabwe land restoration'

15 hrs ago | 911 Views

Speedster mows down cop on duty

15 hrs ago | 923 Views

Mphoko's trial to be heard in camera to protect state secrets

15 hrs ago | 499 Views

Mudenda warns absconding ministers

15 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chinamasa warns former colonisers

15 hrs ago | 831 Views

Zimbabwe debunks land reform reversal

15 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zanu-PF decides on expelled Mugabe allies' readmission pleas

15 hrs ago | 1295 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days