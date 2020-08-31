Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mphoko to expose govt secrets?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE State fears former vice president Phelekezela Mphoko's trial on corruption charges will expose government secrets and applied to have the matter heard in camera.

State counsel Lovert Masuku told the court that they have gone through Mphoko's defence outline and feel his testimony has sensitive information that should not be known by the public as it is prejudicial to State security.

Mphoko is accused of abuse of office as a public officer after he allegedly ordered the release of two Zinara officials who were in police custody at Avondale Police Station in Harare.

The trial was scheduled for yesterday and the State made the application before the hearing commenced.
Regional magistrate Trynois Utahwashe gave the order to have the matter held in camera and only allowed Mphoko's wife, daughter and court officials to sit through the hearing.

The State alleges that on May 6, 2016, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission received a report of allegations of fraud and criminal abuse of duty against Zinara officials. Investigations led to the arrest of Davison Norupiri and Moses Juma.

The two were charged with criminal abuse of office and detained at Avondale Police Station pending their appearance in court.

It is the State's case that at around 6pm, Mphoko, who was at the time acting president, stormed the police station and ordered the pair's release from custody.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NMBZ realises inflation adjusted half-year comprehensive income of $992 million

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Masarira slams Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 767 Views

Job Sikhala denied bail

2 hrs ago | 493 Views

Charamba dead right, South Africa is saddled by many problems

2 hrs ago | 514 Views

Man locks 'cheating' wife in deep freezer

2 hrs ago | 789 Views

War vets go after Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader denied bail

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Ramaphosa to dismantle and illegitimatise Mnangagwa's Polad?

2 hrs ago | 730 Views

Can your business survive online without digital marketing strategy?

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe warms up to national dialogue

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Kalanga Cultural Festival cancelled

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Business ideas for College Students to get some extra bucks

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

'MDC cannot lecture us on land reform' said two-face Chinamasa - neither can you, we are not all stupid

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Nkosinathi Ncube Appointed ZINARA CEO

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

4 Types of Japan Racing Betting

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

Stanbic IBTC Institutes Scholarship Awards For Nigerian Undergraduates

7 hrs ago | 326 Views

Tragic: illegal gold sisters trapped

7 hrs ago | 1773 Views

New dispensation used and dumped us: Zipra

7 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Zimbabwean born Masange arrested by SA immigration officials

10 hrs ago | 6926 Views

Mthwakazi Democratic Alliance statement on Zanu-PF back licking the West

13 hrs ago | 2186 Views

ZHRO Walk for Freedom number 4 completed

13 hrs ago | 796 Views

Corrupt council managers, councillors on ZACC radar

14 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Court orders Econet to release GPS data in abduction saga

14 hrs ago | 7379 Views

Chamisa's MDC welcomes ANC bid to resolve Zimbabwe crisis

14 hrs ago | 4660 Views

Sikhala bail ruling today

14 hrs ago | 1996 Views

We erred on land, says Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 5521 Views

'I won't defect to Khupe,' says Gwanda mayor

14 hrs ago | 2497 Views

Church abrogating its duty, says Msindo

14 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Zimbabwean whizkid (14) enrols at Malawi medical school

15 hrs ago | 2556 Views

Dual-listed counters to remain suspended

15 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimplats warns of possible tax dispute with govt

15 hrs ago | 591 Views

Cholera crisis looms in Harare

15 hrs ago | 452 Views

Who are the sellouts Mr President?

15 hrs ago | 2090 Views

Zanu-PF must swallow its pride, accede to dialogue

15 hrs ago | 1343 Views

MSU opens for first year students

15 hrs ago | 2203 Views

MRP petitions govt over police harassment

15 hrs ago | 380 Views

FC Platinum in trouble

15 hrs ago | 872 Views

Zimbabwe govt to provide PPE to all learners

15 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Elderly couple murdered in beautiful village home

15 hrs ago | 1842 Views

'Less than 37 white farmers qualify for Zimbabwe land restoration'

15 hrs ago | 911 Views

Speedster mows down cop on duty

15 hrs ago | 923 Views

Mphoko's trial to be heard in camera to protect state secrets

15 hrs ago | 499 Views

Mudenda warns absconding ministers

15 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chinamasa warns former colonisers

15 hrs ago | 831 Views

Zimbabwe debunks land reform reversal

15 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zanu-PF decides on expelled Mugabe allies' readmission pleas

15 hrs ago | 1295 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days