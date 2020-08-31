Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No need to panic over land?

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabweans who benefited under the Land Reform Programme should not panic, but focus on improving productivity since their farms will not be repossessed, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Information ministry secretary and government spokesman Nick Mangwana clarified in a tweet on Tuesday the offer did not apply to all evicted white farmers, but only to about 37 foreign farmers who benefit from special protection, but it is not clear how big their land was considering that a few white farmers owned the whole of Zimbabwe.

Speaking during a live ZBC Radio Zimbabwe programme yesterday afternoon, Minister Mutsvangwa reiterated that the land redistribution programme was irreversible, although a few indigenous farmers were likely to be affected by re-allocations, while 37 farms covered by Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreements (BIPPAS) would be offered back to former farmers.

The remarks follow spirited efforts by some MDC Alliance and exiled G40 politicians who are claiming that Zimbabwe was now reversing the Land Reform Programme, through the US$3,5 billion Global Compensation Deed announced by Government.

Compensation for improvements done on farms is in line with the Constitution, the Zanu-PF 2018 election manifesto, a position held even in the opposition MDC and civic society.

The funds to be used for compensation would be sourced from the international market, and not locally, while the payments will be done gradually and not once-off.

Said Minister Mutsvangwa: "There is absolutely nothing that should be misinterpreted from this agreement.

"It's very clear, it's not a form of land reform reversal. What Zimbabwe now want is agricultural productivity, that's what we want."

In a joint statement on Wednesday, Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka and Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, reiterated the irreversibility of the Land Reform Programme.

Minister Mutsvangwa yesterday challenged farmers to focus on boosting productivity through the-PFumvudza programme.

Senior opposition MDC official and economist, Dr Tapiwa Mashakada, yesterday said: "Some of the farms belonged to South African nationals, Swiss nationals, German nationals, Italians, Malaysians and other states.

"We must remember that acquisition without compensation by the Government infuriated Western countries who were not happy with the act of acquiring the land including BIPPA farms without compensation."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man stumbles on used condoms in wife's car

43 mins ago | 446 Views

Goblins run riot

45 mins ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa's govt mulls lifting Covid-19 curfew

2 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Zanu PF finally heed WHO clarion call and ramp up covid-19 tests - but only to protest ruling elite

2 hrs ago | 507 Views

Mnangagwa counters Chiwenga move

2 hrs ago | 4562 Views

Chiyangwa faces Zanu-PF central committee ouster

2 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Zacc descends on police top brass

2 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Retailers reel under diminished demand

2 hrs ago | 725 Views

Mnangagwa not ready to defend Gukurahundi exhumation bid

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

NRZ slapped with US$236m lawsuit

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

U-turn on white farmers: Mugabe turning in his grave

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

Ramaphosa finally starts to lean on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 854 Views

Nasty legal showdown at Doves

3 hrs ago | 666 Views

Tendai Biti ally elected new Harare mayor

3 hrs ago | 687 Views

Jere out, Sikhala still in

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mnangagwa halts Gukurahundi hearing

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Quelea birds invade Mat'land North

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe corn deliveries soar on improved payments to farmers

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe's dangerous drift puts Mnangagwa under spotlight

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Ziyambi under fire over truant ministers

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Chinese miners invade Hwange National Park

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Bulawayo fails to service 2 000 pre-sale stands

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe acquires drones for border surveillance

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zanu-PF moves to 'strengthen' structures

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF moves to 'strengthen' structures

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Local bucket seats for stadium

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mohadi tables gukurahundi report

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Schools declare readiness to resume classes

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

MDC wants govt compensation extended to former farm workers

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

NMBZ realises inflation adjusted half-year comprehensive income of $992 million

14 hrs ago | 385 Views

Masarira slams Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 3024 Views

Job Sikhala denied bail

14 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Charamba dead right, South Africa is saddled by many problems

14 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Man locks 'cheating' wife in deep freezer

14 hrs ago | 2847 Views

War vets go after Mutsvangwa

14 hrs ago | 4580 Views

Mphoko to expose govt secrets?

14 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader denied bail

14 hrs ago | 490 Views

Ramaphosa to dismantle and illegitimatise Mnangagwa's Polad?

14 hrs ago | 4549 Views

Can your business survive online without digital marketing strategy?

14 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe warms up to national dialogue

14 hrs ago | 964 Views

Kalanga Cultural Festival cancelled

14 hrs ago | 297 Views

Business ideas for College Students to get some extra bucks

14 hrs ago | 165 Views

'MDC cannot lecture us on land reform' said two-face Chinamasa - neither can you, we are not all stupid

14 hrs ago | 411 Views

Nkosinathi Ncube Appointed ZINARA CEO

15 hrs ago | 1327 Views

4 Types of Japan Racing Betting

19 hrs ago | 235 Views

Stanbic IBTC Institutes Scholarship Awards For Nigerian Undergraduates

19 hrs ago | 383 Views

Tragic: illegal gold sisters trapped

19 hrs ago | 2081 Views

New dispensation used and dumped us: Zipra

19 hrs ago | 1788 Views

Zimbabwean born Masange arrested by SA immigration officials

23 hrs ago | 8437 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days