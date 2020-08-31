Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mohadi tables gukurahundi report

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Devolution and the enactment of the Provincial Councils Act to operationalise provincial structures must be prioritised, the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission has said.

This is contained in the NPRC 2018 annual report tabled in the National Assembly by Vice President Kembo Mohadi yesterday.

Mohadi said in the period under review, the NPRC was involved in various activities that included conflict prevention and peace building initiatives during and after the 2018 harmonised elections.

There was also the signing of the peace pledge by the 21 presidential candidates that contested the elections, engagements with Government following the August 1, 2018 demonstrations and the launch of the 2018-2022 strategic plan.

Mohadi said other recommendations contained in the report included strengthening of existing laws to outlaw elements of hate speech by public officials, institutions, media houses and citizens in public spaces, social, print and electronic media.

Others included that organisations and institutions should develop programmes and activities that promote development and that capacity building for enforcement agencies, prosecutors and the Judiciary in relation to hate speech be conducted.

"That the current National Development Strategy being developed prioritises devolution and that Parliament expedites the enactment of the Provincial Councils Act in line with the Constitution in order to operationalise devolved structures," VP Mohadi said.

Other recommendations include deployment of monitoring and evaluation staff in all Government departments to monitor support programmes for fairness, adequacy and non-partisanship, that security services mainstream peace studies in the curricula, including education on internal complaints handling and feedback mechanisms and that the NPRC be well resourced.

"The recommendations of the NPRC seek to contribute to social cohesion, unity and tolerance among Zimbabweans," said VP Mohadi.

"The recommendations seek to contribute to positive policy and legal environment for peace, as well as an improved architecture for conflict prevention at national and sub-national levels."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man stumbles on used condoms in wife's car

46 mins ago | 494 Views

Goblins run riot

47 mins ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa's govt mulls lifting Covid-19 curfew

2 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Zanu PF finally heed WHO clarion call and ramp up covid-19 tests - but only to protest ruling elite

2 hrs ago | 514 Views

Mnangagwa counters Chiwenga move

2 hrs ago | 4655 Views

Chiyangwa faces Zanu-PF central committee ouster

2 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Zacc descends on police top brass

2 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Retailers reel under diminished demand

3 hrs ago | 731 Views

Mnangagwa not ready to defend Gukurahundi exhumation bid

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

NRZ slapped with US$236m lawsuit

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

U-turn on white farmers: Mugabe turning in his grave

3 hrs ago | 723 Views

Ramaphosa finally starts to lean on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 868 Views

Nasty legal showdown at Doves

3 hrs ago | 682 Views

Tendai Biti ally elected new Harare mayor

3 hrs ago | 696 Views

Jere out, Sikhala still in

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mnangagwa halts Gukurahundi hearing

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Quelea birds invade Mat'land North

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe corn deliveries soar on improved payments to farmers

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe's dangerous drift puts Mnangagwa under spotlight

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Ziyambi under fire over truant ministers

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chinese miners invade Hwange National Park

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Bulawayo fails to service 2 000 pre-sale stands

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe acquires drones for border surveillance

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zanu-PF moves to 'strengthen' structures

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF moves to 'strengthen' structures

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Local bucket seats for stadium

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

No need to panic over land?

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Schools declare readiness to resume classes

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

MDC wants govt compensation extended to former farm workers

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

NMBZ realises inflation adjusted half-year comprehensive income of $992 million

14 hrs ago | 387 Views

Masarira slams Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 3024 Views

Job Sikhala denied bail

14 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Charamba dead right, South Africa is saddled by many problems

14 hrs ago | 1947 Views

Man locks 'cheating' wife in deep freezer

14 hrs ago | 2850 Views

War vets go after Mutsvangwa

14 hrs ago | 4582 Views

Mphoko to expose govt secrets?

14 hrs ago | 2368 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader denied bail

14 hrs ago | 490 Views

Ramaphosa to dismantle and illegitimatise Mnangagwa's Polad?

14 hrs ago | 4563 Views

Can your business survive online without digital marketing strategy?

14 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe warms up to national dialogue

14 hrs ago | 964 Views

Kalanga Cultural Festival cancelled

14 hrs ago | 299 Views

Business ideas for College Students to get some extra bucks

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

'MDC cannot lecture us on land reform' said two-face Chinamasa - neither can you, we are not all stupid

14 hrs ago | 411 Views

Nkosinathi Ncube Appointed ZINARA CEO

15 hrs ago | 1329 Views

4 Types of Japan Racing Betting

19 hrs ago | 235 Views

Stanbic IBTC Institutes Scholarship Awards For Nigerian Undergraduates

19 hrs ago | 383 Views

Tragic: illegal gold sisters trapped

19 hrs ago | 2083 Views

New dispensation used and dumped us: Zipra

19 hrs ago | 1788 Views

Zimbabwean born Masange arrested by SA immigration officials

23 hrs ago | 8443 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days