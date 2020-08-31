Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo fails to service 2 000 pre-sale stands

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) is failing to service more than 2 000 pre-sale residential stands that were bought more than two years ago.
 
The local authority in 2012 introduced a scheme to pre-sale residential stands, with the programme delivering 3 325 stands by 2017. However, council says, economic challenges saw the programme being halted in 2018, with Covid-19 worsening the situation.

This, including water crisis induced diarrhoea outbreak which has led to the death of 13 people, infecting nearly 2 000 are among issues that have punctuated Mayor councillor Solomon Mguni-led council since the 2018 harmonised election.

Bulawayo residents are enduring a 144-hour weekly water shedding exercise as water levels at the city's supply dams have dropped to 24 percent, although Government is working on several projects to improve delivery of bulk water to the city.

In a statement yesterday to mark two years of his tenure Cllr Mguni said the period has been characterised by both positive and negative issues including death of two councillors (Happy Ncube Ward 28 and Ronnia Mudara Ward 8) and the removal of Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami from his position.

Cllr Mguni said council has started selling stands in forex to service the pre-sold stands.

"While the project started very well up to 2017 where a total of 3325 stands were delivered, 2018 saw teething problems grinding to a halt nine running projects with a total of 2225 stands. Only one project was successfully delivered in 2020, Selborne Park with a total of 77 stands. These stands were sold to those with access to foreign currency. The proceeds from the project were also used to procure imported materials such as bituminous materials to complete all the 10 projects," said Cllr Mguni.

"The projects were affected by volatile economic environment which saw contractors demanding hard currency as early as March 2018. In addition, contractors frequently increased prices in an unpredictable manner, while erratic supplies of diesel also impacted negatively. Certain construction components e.g bitumen, explosives etc that were imported made it difficult to finish the project."

He did not state the amounts that were involved in the buying of the stands and how much it would have cost the council to service them. The Mayor said while Covid-19 has brought a lot of negative developments, it has led to council refurbishing Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital, that the local authority had struggled to do since 2007. The hospital is one of the designated Covid-19 treatment centres and renovations of the main isolation ward are 97 percent complete.

"In earnest refurbishments began on 22 April 2020 with Government funding spurred by Covid-19 pandemic. The main isolation ward is now 97 percent complete. To date Z$39 million has been committed with an expenditure of Z$33m disbursed. However, about Z$95m is still required to complete the full upgrade as has always been desired by council. To this end, only 37 percent is achieved in overall refurbishments," said the Mayor.

He said there is also a serious backlog in road rehabilitation projects due to deferred maintenance programmes which is attributed to lack of funding for decades.

The main sources of funding for road infrastructure has traditionally been Government allocation, Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) and revenue accruing to council.

Year on year, budget allocations have compared unfavourably with funding considered adequate to maintain road network. As a result, the road network has continued to deteriorate due to the gap between maintenance requirements and funding, he said.

The Mayor said economic challenges have also resulted in little progress being made in the multi-million-dollar Egodini Mall project, which has missed its deadline which was initially set for 2019. He said introduction of the Zimbabwe dollar and currency volatility where contractors were making quotations lasting for maximum of two weeks made it difficult to develop the project.

Cllr Mguni said the prevailing water crisis has also seen the Fire Brigade department failing to attend to some fires.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man stumbles on used condoms in wife's car

31 mins ago | 244 Views

Goblins run riot

33 mins ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa's govt mulls lifting Covid-19 curfew

1 hr ago | 923 Views

Zanu PF finally heed WHO clarion call and ramp up covid-19 tests - but only to protest ruling elite

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mnangagwa counters Chiwenga move

2 hrs ago | 4176 Views

Chiyangwa faces Zanu-PF central committee ouster

2 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Zacc descends on police top brass

2 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Retailers reel under diminished demand

2 hrs ago | 678 Views

Mnangagwa not ready to defend Gukurahundi exhumation bid

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

NRZ slapped with US$236m lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

U-turn on white farmers: Mugabe turning in his grave

2 hrs ago | 638 Views

Ramaphosa finally starts to lean on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 788 Views

Nasty legal showdown at Doves

2 hrs ago | 610 Views

Tendai Biti ally elected new Harare mayor

2 hrs ago | 628 Views

Jere out, Sikhala still in

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa halts Gukurahundi hearing

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Quelea birds invade Mat'land North

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe corn deliveries soar on improved payments to farmers

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe's dangerous drift puts Mnangagwa under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Ziyambi under fire over truant ministers

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chinese miners invade Hwange National Park

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe acquires drones for border surveillance

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zanu-PF moves to 'strengthen' structures

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zanu-PF moves to 'strengthen' structures

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Local bucket seats for stadium

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mohadi tables gukurahundi report

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

No need to panic over land?

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Schools declare readiness to resume classes

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

MDC wants govt compensation extended to former farm workers

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

NMBZ realises inflation adjusted half-year comprehensive income of $992 million

14 hrs ago | 382 Views

Masarira slams Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 3013 Views

Job Sikhala denied bail

14 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Charamba dead right, South Africa is saddled by many problems

14 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Man locks 'cheating' wife in deep freezer

14 hrs ago | 2830 Views

War vets go after Mutsvangwa

14 hrs ago | 4536 Views

Mphoko to expose govt secrets?

14 hrs ago | 2352 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader denied bail

14 hrs ago | 483 Views

Ramaphosa to dismantle and illegitimatise Mnangagwa's Polad?

14 hrs ago | 4511 Views

Can your business survive online without digital marketing strategy?

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe warms up to national dialogue

14 hrs ago | 958 Views

Kalanga Cultural Festival cancelled

14 hrs ago | 296 Views

Business ideas for College Students to get some extra bucks

14 hrs ago | 161 Views

'MDC cannot lecture us on land reform' said two-face Chinamasa - neither can you, we are not all stupid

14 hrs ago | 406 Views

Nkosinathi Ncube Appointed ZINARA CEO

15 hrs ago | 1321 Views

4 Types of Japan Racing Betting

19 hrs ago | 234 Views

Stanbic IBTC Institutes Scholarship Awards For Nigerian Undergraduates

19 hrs ago | 380 Views

Tragic: illegal gold sisters trapped

19 hrs ago | 2077 Views

New dispensation used and dumped us: Zipra

19 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Zimbabwean born Masange arrested by SA immigration officials

22 hrs ago | 8403 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days