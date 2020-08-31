Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinese miners invade Hwange National Park

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TWO Chinese companies are reportedly exploring for coal in the protected Hwange National Park, raising concerns from wildlife activists.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) rangers reportedly arrested some Chinese nationals inside the game park who were prospecting for the mineral.
The parks rangers handed them to police only to find them back on site armed with a permit to explore.

In a statement by one of the leading wildlife conservation organisations, Bhejane Trust, said SustiGlobal and Zimbabwe Zhongxin Coal Mining Group were mining in Sinamatela and Robins Camp between Hwange and Victoria Falls.

Bhejane Trust, which confirmed authoring the statement, said SustiGlobal had circulated questionnaires seeking the views of concerned stakeholders about establishing a mine in the game park.

"Our rhino monitoring team recently found some Chinese in Hwange National Park. We managed to ascertain they were drilling core samples for coal. ZimParks arrested them and took them to police.

"However, they soon reappeared with a permit giving them the right to carry on with exploratory drilling," said Bhejane Trust, which is based in Victoria Falls.

The trust said it was worried because the exploration work was being done without any consultation, as even the ZimParks area manager was not aware of the goings on.

"They seem to feel they have a right to go wherever they like to. We followed up on this and discovered the government had allocated two coal mining concessions in the middle of Sinamatela and Robins Camp.

"The mining concessions are special grants which apparently can only be issued by the President and both have been granted to Chinese companies. A company called SustiGlobal has subsequently sent us stakeholders questionnaire forms.

"One map shows the coal mining concession SG7263 that incorporates Deteema Dam and Masuma Dam issued to a company called Afrochine Energy of the Tsingashan Group of China.

"The other concession SG5756 granted to the Zimbabwe Zhongxin Coal Mining Group has also contracted SustiGlobal to do an EIA [environmental impact assessment] again with an undated stakeholders' questionnaire and again to cover initial exploratory drilling and opening of roads, building camps.

"However, they have started exploratory work in the park," Bhejane Trust added.

The questionnaires are reportedly for an EIA for the concessions, but only to cover the initial exploratory drilling and opening of roads, building camps.

Bhejane Trust said their findings were that the concessions were granted late last year and was not sure if the EIA certificate had been granted.

"We are not certain to who else the questionnaires have been sent and the questionnaires are not dated. Bhejane Trust has responded to the questionnaire and waits to hear from SustiGlobal. We will be ready to support ZimParks where required," read the statement.

The issue has raised emotions in Hwange where residents, tour operators and wildlife activists have vowed to block any mining in the national parks to protect wildlife.

Several coal mines operated by Chinese have opened in Hwange around the Hwange Colliery Company concession over the years.



Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man stumbles on used condoms in wife's car

46 mins ago | 491 Views

Goblins run riot

47 mins ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa's govt mulls lifting Covid-19 curfew

2 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Zanu PF finally heed WHO clarion call and ramp up covid-19 tests - but only to protest ruling elite

2 hrs ago | 514 Views

Mnangagwa counters Chiwenga move

2 hrs ago | 4654 Views

Chiyangwa faces Zanu-PF central committee ouster

2 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Zacc descends on police top brass

2 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Retailers reel under diminished demand

3 hrs ago | 731 Views

Mnangagwa not ready to defend Gukurahundi exhumation bid

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

NRZ slapped with US$236m lawsuit

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

U-turn on white farmers: Mugabe turning in his grave

3 hrs ago | 723 Views

Ramaphosa finally starts to lean on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 868 Views

Nasty legal showdown at Doves

3 hrs ago | 681 Views

Tendai Biti ally elected new Harare mayor

3 hrs ago | 696 Views

Jere out, Sikhala still in

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mnangagwa halts Gukurahundi hearing

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Quelea birds invade Mat'land North

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe corn deliveries soar on improved payments to farmers

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe's dangerous drift puts Mnangagwa under spotlight

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Ziyambi under fire over truant ministers

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Bulawayo fails to service 2 000 pre-sale stands

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe acquires drones for border surveillance

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zanu-PF moves to 'strengthen' structures

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF moves to 'strengthen' structures

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Local bucket seats for stadium

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mohadi tables gukurahundi report

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

No need to panic over land?

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Schools declare readiness to resume classes

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

MDC wants govt compensation extended to former farm workers

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

NMBZ realises inflation adjusted half-year comprehensive income of $992 million

14 hrs ago | 387 Views

Masarira slams Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 3024 Views

Job Sikhala denied bail

14 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Charamba dead right, South Africa is saddled by many problems

14 hrs ago | 1947 Views

Man locks 'cheating' wife in deep freezer

14 hrs ago | 2850 Views

War vets go after Mutsvangwa

14 hrs ago | 4582 Views

Mphoko to expose govt secrets?

14 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader denied bail

14 hrs ago | 490 Views

Ramaphosa to dismantle and illegitimatise Mnangagwa's Polad?

14 hrs ago | 4563 Views

Can your business survive online without digital marketing strategy?

14 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe warms up to national dialogue

14 hrs ago | 964 Views

Kalanga Cultural Festival cancelled

14 hrs ago | 299 Views

Business ideas for College Students to get some extra bucks

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

'MDC cannot lecture us on land reform' said two-face Chinamasa - neither can you, we are not all stupid

14 hrs ago | 411 Views

Nkosinathi Ncube Appointed ZINARA CEO

15 hrs ago | 1329 Views

4 Types of Japan Racing Betting

19 hrs ago | 235 Views

Stanbic IBTC Institutes Scholarship Awards For Nigerian Undergraduates

19 hrs ago | 383 Views

Tragic: illegal gold sisters trapped

19 hrs ago | 2083 Views

New dispensation used and dumped us: Zipra

19 hrs ago | 1788 Views

Zimbabwean born Masange arrested by SA immigration officials

23 hrs ago | 8443 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days