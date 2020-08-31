Zimbabwe corn deliveries soar on improved payments to farmers

News / National

by Staff reporter

CORN deliveries by Zimbabwean farmers have soared thanks to early payment, boosting supplies of the scarce staple, according to the country's Grain Marketing Board (GMB).Farmers sold 124 985 tonnes during the first four months of the season compared to 76 400 tonnes a year earlier as they received payment within two to three days of delivery, Rockie Mutenha, the chief executive officer of the State-run GMB, said yesterday."Farmers are now able to use their money on time before it's eroded by inflation," Mutenha said."We have also increased our collection points to reduce the travelling distance for farmers."The GMB is paying $21 000 (US$252) a tonne plus a 30% bonus for deliveries made by the end of the month, he said.The southern African nation's grain stockpile has dwindled amid a prolonged drought, recession and soaring inflation, while a chronic shortage of foreign currency has limited the government's ability to import food.The World Food Programme estimates 8,6 million Zimbabweans, or 60% of the population, will be food insecure by the end of this year.