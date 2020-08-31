Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa halts Gukurahundi hearing

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday caused the postponement of a court hearing where survivors of the Gukurahundi massacres wanted to interdict him from tampering with the survivors' mass graves until contentious issues surrounding the matter have been resolved.

A group of survivors led by Charles Thomas, Ibhetshu likaZulu, its secretary Mbuso Fuzwayo and Zapu, last Saturday filed an urgent High Court application in Bulawayo seeking to bar government from exhuming the remains of Gukurahundi victims after Mnangagwa pledged to fasttrack the reburials and put the matter to rest.

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) says over 20 000 people were killed during the State-sanctioned Gukurahundi massacres in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces between 1983 and 1987.

The court application was filed after Mnangagwa recently met with leaders of civic society groups under the banner of Matabeleland Collective and pledged to expedite the issuance of identity documents to Gukurahundi survivors.

He also promised to fast-track the exhumation and reburial of the victims' remains buried in shallow graves.

The applicants' lawyer Nqobani Sithole confirmed yesterday that the matter was postponed to September 10 by Justice Martin Makonese following Mnangagwa and Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe's request for more time to respond to the issues raised in the application.

In their application, the aggrieved parties cited Mnangagwa, Kazembe, Matabeleland Collective and its leader Jennifer Williams, National Peace and Reconciliation (NPRC) and its chaiperson Sello Nare as respondents.

The applicants submitted that the respondents had no locus standi to initiate the exhumations of the Gukurahundi victims without the consent of the victims' relatives, survivors and people from the affected regions.

They said Mnangagwa was an interested party since the mass killings were done at a time he was State Security minister.

Thomas said in 1983, he was kidnapped together with several other young men from his village, where he was tortured and left for dead.

"On February 3, 1983, many young men and I were rounded up by the Fifth Brigade soldiers in Bulawayo and taken to Stops and Ross Camp, where we were subjected to extremely severe torture and beatings. The torture sessions at Stops and Ross Camp lasted five days before I escaped and fled to my home area at Nswazi, in Umzingwane, for sanctuary. A follow-up operation by the Fifth Brigade resulted in my rearrest at Nswazi village together with my brother, Sifiso Ndlovu, along with other men from many villages," he said.

Thomas said they were further tortured before they were taken to Bhalagwe in Kezi, where several villagers were killed and buried in mass graves, including his brother.

Last week, Matabeleland Forum, a consortium of civic society organisations opposed to Mnangagwa's initiatives, said government's moves to address the matter lacked sincerity.

The Matabeleland Forum said truth-telling must precede the exhumation and reburial process.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man stumbles on used condoms in wife's car

44 mins ago | 453 Views

Goblins run riot

45 mins ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa's govt mulls lifting Covid-19 curfew

2 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Zanu PF finally heed WHO clarion call and ramp up covid-19 tests - but only to protest ruling elite

2 hrs ago | 507 Views

Mnangagwa counters Chiwenga move

2 hrs ago | 4575 Views

Chiyangwa faces Zanu-PF central committee ouster

2 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Zacc descends on police top brass

2 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Retailers reel under diminished demand

2 hrs ago | 725 Views

Mnangagwa not ready to defend Gukurahundi exhumation bid

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

NRZ slapped with US$236m lawsuit

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

U-turn on white farmers: Mugabe turning in his grave

3 hrs ago | 715 Views

Ramaphosa finally starts to lean on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 855 Views

Nasty legal showdown at Doves

3 hrs ago | 667 Views

Tendai Biti ally elected new Harare mayor

3 hrs ago | 689 Views

Jere out, Sikhala still in

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Quelea birds invade Mat'land North

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe corn deliveries soar on improved payments to farmers

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe's dangerous drift puts Mnangagwa under spotlight

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Ziyambi under fire over truant ministers

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Chinese miners invade Hwange National Park

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Bulawayo fails to service 2 000 pre-sale stands

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe acquires drones for border surveillance

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zanu-PF moves to 'strengthen' structures

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF moves to 'strengthen' structures

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Local bucket seats for stadium

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mohadi tables gukurahundi report

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

No need to panic over land?

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Schools declare readiness to resume classes

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

MDC wants govt compensation extended to former farm workers

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

NMBZ realises inflation adjusted half-year comprehensive income of $992 million

14 hrs ago | 385 Views

Masarira slams Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 3024 Views

Job Sikhala denied bail

14 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Charamba dead right, South Africa is saddled by many problems

14 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Man locks 'cheating' wife in deep freezer

14 hrs ago | 2847 Views

War vets go after Mutsvangwa

14 hrs ago | 4580 Views

Mphoko to expose govt secrets?

14 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader denied bail

14 hrs ago | 490 Views

Ramaphosa to dismantle and illegitimatise Mnangagwa's Polad?

14 hrs ago | 4551 Views

Can your business survive online without digital marketing strategy?

14 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe warms up to national dialogue

14 hrs ago | 964 Views

Kalanga Cultural Festival cancelled

14 hrs ago | 297 Views

Business ideas for College Students to get some extra bucks

14 hrs ago | 165 Views

'MDC cannot lecture us on land reform' said two-face Chinamasa - neither can you, we are not all stupid

14 hrs ago | 411 Views

Nkosinathi Ncube Appointed ZINARA CEO

15 hrs ago | 1327 Views

4 Types of Japan Racing Betting

19 hrs ago | 235 Views

Stanbic IBTC Institutes Scholarship Awards For Nigerian Undergraduates

19 hrs ago | 383 Views

Tragic: illegal gold sisters trapped

19 hrs ago | 2081 Views

New dispensation used and dumped us: Zipra

19 hrs ago | 1788 Views

Zimbabwean born Masange arrested by SA immigration officials

23 hrs ago | 8439 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days