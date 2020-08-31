Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa counters Chiwenga move

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has cut soldiers' extended retirement age from 70 to 65, effectively reversing an extension made by his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga in 2018.

In August 2018, Chiwenga, who then doubled as Defence and War Veterans Affairs minister, extended soldiers' retirement age from 65 to 70 after amending section 113(2) (a) of the Defence Act Chapter 11:02.

According to circular number 13 of 2020 dated August 31, 2020 addressed to all heads of government departments including the Defence ministry, the latest amendment is meant to harmonise the retirement criteria for all civil servants.

The move comes at a time Mnangagwa is reportedly at loggerheads with his deputy, a retired army general who according to Zanu-PF sources, is angling to take over from his boss.

"The amendment approved by His Excellency the President, which is being finalised in the immediate term, harmonises the retirement criteria by restoring the retirement/pensionable age to sixty-five years for all civil servants," read the circular signed by Public Service Commission secretary Jonathan Wutawunashe.

"Heads of ministry will, therefore, with immediate effect, no longer need to request extension of service for personnel who have not attained the age of 65 years."

The changes were made in terms of an amendment to section 17 of SI (Statutory Instrument) 1 of 2000, Public Service Regulations 2000, which read: "Subject to section 18, a member appointed on pensionable terms of service, (a) before the 1st of May, 1992 shall have a pensionable age of sixty-five years and (b) on or after the 1st of May 1992 shall have a pensionable age of sixty years."

Zimbabwe's general pensionable age ranges between 55 to 65 years.

Source - newsdy

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man stumbles on used condoms in wife's car

37 mins ago | 325 Views

Goblins run riot

39 mins ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa's govt mulls lifting Covid-19 curfew

2 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Zanu PF finally heed WHO clarion call and ramp up covid-19 tests - but only to protest ruling elite

2 hrs ago | 491 Views

Chiyangwa faces Zanu-PF central committee ouster

2 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Zacc descends on police top brass

2 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Retailers reel under diminished demand

2 hrs ago | 705 Views

Mnangagwa not ready to defend Gukurahundi exhumation bid

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

NRZ slapped with US$236m lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

U-turn on white farmers: Mugabe turning in his grave

2 hrs ago | 685 Views

Ramaphosa finally starts to lean on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 825 Views

Nasty legal showdown at Doves

3 hrs ago | 641 Views

Tendai Biti ally elected new Harare mayor

3 hrs ago | 655 Views

Jere out, Sikhala still in

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa halts Gukurahundi hearing

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Quelea birds invade Mat'land North

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe corn deliveries soar on improved payments to farmers

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe's dangerous drift puts Mnangagwa under spotlight

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Ziyambi under fire over truant ministers

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Chinese miners invade Hwange National Park

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bulawayo fails to service 2 000 pre-sale stands

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe acquires drones for border surveillance

3 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zanu-PF moves to 'strengthen' structures

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zanu-PF moves to 'strengthen' structures

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Local bucket seats for stadium

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mohadi tables gukurahundi report

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

No need to panic over land?

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Schools declare readiness to resume classes

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

MDC wants govt compensation extended to former farm workers

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

NMBZ realises inflation adjusted half-year comprehensive income of $992 million

14 hrs ago | 383 Views

Masarira slams Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 3017 Views

Job Sikhala denied bail

14 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Charamba dead right, South Africa is saddled by many problems

14 hrs ago | 1941 Views

Man locks 'cheating' wife in deep freezer

14 hrs ago | 2839 Views

War vets go after Mutsvangwa

14 hrs ago | 4556 Views

Mphoko to expose govt secrets?

14 hrs ago | 2358 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader denied bail

14 hrs ago | 486 Views

Ramaphosa to dismantle and illegitimatise Mnangagwa's Polad?

14 hrs ago | 4529 Views

Can your business survive online without digital marketing strategy?

14 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe warms up to national dialogue

14 hrs ago | 962 Views

Kalanga Cultural Festival cancelled

14 hrs ago | 296 Views

Business ideas for College Students to get some extra bucks

14 hrs ago | 163 Views

'MDC cannot lecture us on land reform' said two-face Chinamasa - neither can you, we are not all stupid

14 hrs ago | 409 Views

Nkosinathi Ncube Appointed ZINARA CEO

15 hrs ago | 1325 Views

4 Types of Japan Racing Betting

19 hrs ago | 235 Views

Stanbic IBTC Institutes Scholarship Awards For Nigerian Undergraduates

19 hrs ago | 381 Views

Tragic: illegal gold sisters trapped

19 hrs ago | 2077 Views

New dispensation used and dumped us: Zipra

19 hrs ago | 1788 Views

Zimbabwean born Masange arrested by SA immigration officials

23 hrs ago | 8421 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days