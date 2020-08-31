Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's govt mulls lifting Covid-19 curfew

by Staff reporter
Government is considering lifting the current coronavirus curfew as the country records increasingly fewer infections and more recoveries.

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri told Parliament yesterday that Zimbabwe had flattened the Covid-19 curve as there was now equilibrium between increases in infections and increases in recoveries.

However, health experts have warned that it is too early to conclude that Covid-19 is in control in the country.



Source - Daily News

