Mnangagwa's govt mulls lifting Covid-19 curfew
Government is considering lifting the current coronavirus curfew as the country records increasingly fewer infections and more recoveries.
Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri told Parliament yesterday that Zimbabwe had flattened the Covid-19 curve as there was now equilibrium between increases in infections and increases in recoveries.
However, health experts have warned that it is too early to conclude that Covid-19 is in control in the country.
Source - Daily News