Covid-19: Workers leave hospital construction project

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A huge number of workers working towards rehabilitation of Mvurwi hospital, which was declared a provincial Covid-19 isolation centre have left the job lamenting poor remuneration.Bulawayo24.com has it on good record that Public works which is responsible for the construction of laundry room and shower rooms last months paid RTGS 1 600.Workers who declined to be named said the money was not enough to buy their basic needs apart from their shelter."We cannot keep on going to work to get US$16 for the whole month the money cannot even buy our monthly food without even talking of our rents and bills," lamented the source.Sources familiar with the incident allege public works took the tender and assured the provincial leadership that the blocks will be complete in 60 days but it has delayed to more than 4 months.In May the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri visited the hospital and unveiled $3 million towards the rehabilitation of the center.Mvurwi Public works spokesperson Godfrey Jawona was not picking his calls and did not respond to questions sent to him by this publication.