Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Masango freed on bail

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SUSPENDED Registrar-General Clemence Masango, who is facing theft charges involving fuel coupons worth $108 000, has been freed on $10 000 bail.

The State had opposed his admission to bail and on Wednesday he, together with his alleged accomplices Arthur Mathews and Benjamin Makiwa, spent the night in remand prison.
It was argued that if the three were released on bail, they would interfere with witnesses with allegations that one

of the key witnesses has since resigned due to victimisation.

The State argued that the trio faces a serious offence which involves taxpayers' money and they had overwhelming evidence against them.

The investigating officer Eric Chacha had said the trio had a propensity to commit other offences.
Masango argued that he was already on bail on another matter and had always abided by the set conditions.

He said he had no capacity to interfere with witnesses as he was no longer at work having been put on suspension and the bail conditions barring him from getting to his office.

Further, he had surrendered title deeds to his house and he would not flee.
Regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa admitted the trio on bail saying nothing compelling had been put forward by the State to deny them bail.

Masango will deposit $10 000 bail while the two other suspects will deposit $5 000 each.

The court said Masango had been on bail and there have been no indications that he had violated the conditions.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

If Jonathan Moyo's advice is premised on "cut yangu yakamira sei" in the future dispensation, then this country is in for a joke

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Locust outbreaks threaten food security in southern Africa

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

'Zanu PF still fighting to stop SA meeting opposition' - risking all to stop dreaded regime change

2 hrs ago | 619 Views

Cheating wife hangs self

2 hrs ago | 1368 Views

EU will not renew budget support to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 506 Views

Fury over Bulawayo town clerk's 24,407sqm land offer in plush suburb

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mnangagwa says land reform irreversible

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zimbabwe's new COVID-19 infections level off, recoveries rise

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

Stay on your toes with these online Poker games

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Covid-19: Workers leave hospital construction project

9 hrs ago | 2600 Views

Man stumbles on used condoms in wife's car

12 hrs ago | 10672 Views

Goblins run riot

12 hrs ago | 4839 Views

Mnangagwa's govt mulls lifting Covid-19 curfew

13 hrs ago | 5539 Views

Zanu PF finally heed WHO clarion call and ramp up covid-19 tests - but only to protest ruling elite

14 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Mnangagwa counters Chiwenga move

14 hrs ago | 19870 Views

Chiyangwa faces Zanu-PF central committee ouster

14 hrs ago | 5548 Views

Zacc descends on police top brass

14 hrs ago | 4724 Views

Retailers reel under diminished demand

14 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Mnangagwa not ready to defend Gukurahundi exhumation bid

14 hrs ago | 1215 Views

NRZ slapped with US$236m lawsuit

14 hrs ago | 1420 Views

U-turn on white farmers: Mugabe turning in his grave

14 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Ramaphosa finally starts to lean on Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 3358 Views

Nasty legal showdown at Doves

14 hrs ago | 2204 Views

Tendai Biti ally elected new Harare mayor

14 hrs ago | 3127 Views

Jere out, Sikhala still in

14 hrs ago | 976 Views

Mnangagwa halts Gukurahundi hearing

14 hrs ago | 952 Views

Quelea birds invade Mat'land North

14 hrs ago | 777 Views

Zimbabwe corn deliveries soar on improved payments to farmers

14 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe's dangerous drift puts Mnangagwa under spotlight

14 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Ziyambi under fire over truant ministers

14 hrs ago | 851 Views

Chinese miners invade Hwange National Park

14 hrs ago | 597 Views

Bulawayo fails to service 2 000 pre-sale stands

14 hrs ago | 707 Views

Zimbabwe acquires drones for border surveillance

14 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Zanu-PF moves to 'strengthen' structures

14 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zanu-PF moves to 'strengthen' structures

14 hrs ago | 160 Views

Local bucket seats for stadium

14 hrs ago | 551 Views

Mohadi tables gukurahundi report

14 hrs ago | 686 Views

No need to panic over land?

14 hrs ago | 304 Views

Schools declare readiness to resume classes

14 hrs ago | 879 Views

MDC wants govt compensation extended to former farm workers

14 hrs ago | 529 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days