Masango freed on bail

SUSPENDED Registrar-General Clemence Masango, who is facing theft charges involving fuel coupons worth $108 000, has been freed on $10 000 bail.The State had opposed his admission to bail and on Wednesday he, together with his alleged accomplices Arthur Mathews and Benjamin Makiwa, spent the night in remand prison.It was argued that if the three were released on bail, they would interfere with witnesses with allegations that oneof the key witnesses has since resigned due to victimisation.The State argued that the trio faces a serious offence which involves taxpayers' money and they had overwhelming evidence against them.The investigating officer Eric Chacha had said the trio had a propensity to commit other offences.Masango argued that he was already on bail on another matter and had always abided by the set conditions.He said he had no capacity to interfere with witnesses as he was no longer at work having been put on suspension and the bail conditions barring him from getting to his office.Further, he had surrendered title deeds to his house and he would not flee.Regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa admitted the trio on bail saying nothing compelling had been put forward by the State to deny them bail.Masango will deposit $10 000 bail while the two other suspects will deposit $5 000 each.The court said Masango had been on bail and there have been no indications that he had violated the conditions.