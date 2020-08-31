Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cheating wife hangs self

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A Bindura woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on a tree after she was caught cheating by her 82-year-old husband a fortnight ago.

Sophia Tendere of Mavhunga village, Chief Musana in Bindura was found hanging on a tree by Stanford Chinyani on his way to a dam.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fedelis Dhewu confirmed the case.

A witness told Bulawayo24.com that the now deceased Tendere was filled with remorse after she was caught panties down with another man by her 82-year-old husband Goshen Mitengo.

Tendere tried to poison herself with pesticides but was quickly attended to and failed to die.

On Wednesday she finally succeeded by hanging her self.

Police warned members of the public to seek counselling when they have disputes.

Source - Byo24News

