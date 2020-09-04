CACH reaches out to vulnerable children

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Care At The Core of Humanity (CACH) is playing a pivotal role in emancipating and providing legal aid to help children in Zimbabwe.Maxwell Chambari the Executive Director told Bulawayo24.com that their organization is giving down trodden children legal representation, advice and counselling."We are running a project called Access to justice for children.The program helps children alleged to have commit a crime or those who would have committed crime, we assist them from the point of arrest throughout the judicial process", Chambara said.Chambara highlited that as an organization they are facing transport challenges to transport to and from court session since they have limited funding.He further stipulated that there is gross stereotype towards children who misbehave and urge the society to embrace and support children in an case.CACH was formed in 2007 with the goal to save and advice children with legal advice.