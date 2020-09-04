Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War vets back Mnangagwa over land

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
WAR VETERANS say they "strongly support" Government's recent move to compensate white former commercial farmers, black Zimbabweans and investors whose land was covered by Bilateral Investment Treaties (BITs) and Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreements (BIPPAs) for land lost during the land reform exercise.

Government made the undertaking by signing a US$3,5 billion Global Compensation Deed with the farmers in July.

The compensation is provided for in Section 295 of the country's Constitution.

Only 37 farms were covered under BIPPAs.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, on the sidelines of ZANU PF's Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Gweru yesterday, said it was time to mend relations and correct some of the anomalies that resulted from the fast-track programme.

"We strongly support the initiative because we are doing it for goodwill. We have been viewed as being cruel to white former farmers by expropriating land without compensation. We also lost foreign direct investment," he said.

"So, we are hoping that once we have established good relations, we will get foreign direct investment. We have also been given sanctions based on the issue of land. So, America and other countries that had imposed sanctions on us based on the land issue will not have any reason for continuing to impose the sanctions on us."

Earlier on while addressing the meeting, Mutsvangwa said the liberation struggle was waged against a colonial system, and not against the white race.

He also implored people to respect the Constitution.

"We fought a non-racial war against a racial system. It has been 40 years after Independence. The white people who remained in Zimbabwe are now Zimbabweans. We should not stigmatise them and do racial discrimination in the country. President Mnangagwa wants a united nation regardless of race, creed, religion and gender. We were supported by some white people during the war. Let us not recycle racism in the country," he said.

Addressing the same meeting, Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda said re-allocating the 37 BIPPAs farms to former farm owners was a constitutional provision.

"The issuing of tenure documents and 99-year leases as well as compensation of former owners are entitled by the Constitution. There are companies and individuals who were given land by Government to come and farm in Zimbabwe. In terms of our Constitution and international law, President Mnangagwa said let us allow these 37 farms to be given back," he said.

ZANU PF secretary for Legal Affairs Paul Mangwana said the party estimates less than one percent of resettled farmers will be affected by the possible return of farmers whose properties were covered under BIPPAs.

"There are very few farmers that are going to be affected by BIPPAs, but those that are affected will be given alternative farms. From our own calculations, it will affect less than one percent of the people that were resettled, so it's a very a small group that will be affected," he told a ZANU PF Matabeleland South Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Gwanda yesterday.





Source - Sunday News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khupe plot thickens

39 mins ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe threatens to expel US envoy

40 mins ago | 83 Views

Court bid to stop Zimpapers 'bias'

41 mins ago | 31 Views

Striking doctors, nurses receive threatening calls

42 mins ago | 66 Views

Chidyausiku pension row settled

42 mins ago | 62 Views

A year after Mugabe's death

44 mins ago | 55 Views

MDC-T has to put voters first

46 mins ago | 54 Views

White farmers compensation gets murkier

46 mins ago | 39 Views

US media has become the true opposition

48 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to fill gaps in compensation debate

53 mins ago | 17 Views

Blow for Warriors

56 mins ago | 87 Views

Bulawayo power outage: Woman electrocuted while relieving self

56 mins ago | 131 Views

Work on Hwange power project at 60%

56 mins ago | 47 Views

Highlanders legend Luphahla dies

57 mins ago | 134 Views

US and its Allies barking up the wrong tree

57 mins ago | 68 Views

BCC finally awards parking management system tender

58 mins ago | 56 Views

Exclusive Zupco buses for teachers, pupils

58 mins ago | 99 Views

Honouring the war spirit

59 mins ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF ministerial briefings continue

60 mins ago | 42 Views

Losing MDC-T councillors plot Mafume ouster

1 hr ago | 162 Views

'Bomb' explodes kills Nyamandlovu children

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Soldier shot dead, another injured

1 hr ago | 290 Views

WATCH: Two soldiers disarmed, shot by 'civilians' in Chivhu

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Grade 7 exams to begin on December 1

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

ANC delegation expected in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Gwanda councillors and Mayor fully behind Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

'I won 2018 elections, there is no crisis' insists Mnangagwa - rigged hence existential crisis

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

The Truth about Jesus on Believers and Church of Today

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Zimbabwe will have 5 000 MW capacity (2.5X present) by 2023' boasted Mnangagwa - buying time to rig 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zimbabweans arise and claim your destiny

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa invites Chamisa for talks

13 hrs ago | 12571 Views

Political nobodies should not comment about land

17 hrs ago | 1640 Views

CACH reaches out to vulnerable children

17 hrs ago | 403 Views

1893 MHRRM brands its structures into Matebele Regiment Names

17 hrs ago | 1642 Views

MDC Alliance leader denies CIO allegations

17 hrs ago | 3795 Views

Nyandoro tips ultimate League contenders

17 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Policy implementation key in reindustrializing economy

18 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimbabwe about to split into two states yet Mnangagwa says there is no crisis

19 hrs ago | 3242 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days