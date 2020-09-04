Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Soldier shot dead, another injured

by Staff Reporter
13 secs ago | Views
A service officer of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) was shot and killed while another sustained life-threatening injuries after an unknown assailant opened fire at a police post in Chivhu yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred after the assailant had approached the police post under the pretence of seeking assistance and later opened fire on the two ZNA officers.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police had launched investigations into the matter.

"We have an incident which occurred this afternoon (yesterday) at a police post close to the Chicken Inn food outlet in Chivhu, where two service officers were shot by an unknown assailant," said Asst-Comm Nyathi.

"A suspect, who is yet to be identified, entered the police post and requested to speak to a service member stationed at the post as part of the teams that are enforcing Covid-19 regulations."

He said the assailant was accompanied outside by the ZNA officer before returning a short while later.

"It was on their return that the suspect produced a pistol and shot this service member before turning the firearm on another officer and shot him.

"The first service member died on the spot while the second one sustained serious injuries. The suspect then took two service arms from the deceased and the injured servicemen before fleeing the scene.

"More information on the incident will be released in due course."

He said police were yet to establish whether the assailant was working alone or had accomplices.


Source - Sunday Mail

