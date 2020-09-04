Zanu-PF ministerial briefings continue

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE governing party, ZANU-PF, will continue briefings with Cabinet ministers as it tries to add impetus to ongoing efforts to grow the economy.The consultations are part of the party's thrust to ensure accountability by Cabinet ministers.Finance and Economic Development Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya have already made their presentations.In an interview with The Sunday Mail, the party's secretary for finance and acting secretary for information, Patrick Chinamasa, said such engagements were important in rebuilding the country's economy."In short, the party formulates policies and its Government is the implementing agency."The process took time to gain traction but it has now gained momentum, with the Politburo having summoned, on different occasions, the Minister of Local Government, July Moyo; the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement; the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Prof Mthuli Ncube; the Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, Daniel Garwe; Minister of State Security, Owen Ncube; the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Dr John Mangudya, among others," said Chinamasa.The platform has been created to ensure direct communication between the party and Government officials so as to ensure transparency.Engagements made so far, Chinamasa added, were very encouraging."The platform is now established for the party to quiz those it has deployed to Government on what steps and measures are being taken and what resources are being allocated towards implementation of party policies. So far the interaction has helped to clarify a lot of issues and is bearing fruit," he said.At the beginning of the year, the ruling party said it would summon Cabinet Ministers to explain projects they are implementing in line with the party's manifesto and resolutions adopted at last year's Annual People's Conference in Goromonzi.ZANU-PF also plans to establish a database of members living abroad and use it to attract foreign direct investment (FDI).It is also working with the Office of the President and Cabinet to come up with a structure that would audit the implementation process.