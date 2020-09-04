Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

A year after Mugabe's death

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago | Views
WHEN Zimbabwe's founding leader Robert Mugabe died exactly a year ago today, for many it was unimaginable any leader who comes after him would repeat his
mistakes.

Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for nearly 40 years, carved a legacy of being a strongman.

For years he brutally crushed dissent and his track record in managing the economy was disastrous.

It was on that basis that many Zimbabweans supported a military coup that toppled him in 2017 and propelled his protégé President Emmerson Mnangagwa into power.

Mnangagwa's ascendancy sparked optimism about Zimbabwe's renaissance, but on the eve of Mugabe's death anniversary the new government fuelled debate on who was the better leader between the two.

The government's decision to allow foreign white farmers to return to their properties led to some critics to suggest that Mnangagwa was now reversing one of Mugabe's signature policies, which they said made him worse than his mentor.

"A careful perusal of the regime's statement on land shows beyond reasonable doubt that the regime is now in the process of reversal of the land reform programme," former Finance minister Tendai Biti said.

"This conscious process started with the land for land compensation Regulations SI 62 2020, then the Global Compensation Deed."

Biti questioned where the government would get the US$3,5 billion it has pledged to pay the white former commercial farmers.

Norton MP and Mnangagwa ally Temba Mliswa also made the same claims, accusing the Zanu-PF leader of wanting to reverse the land reform programme.

Exiled former Zanu-PF commissar Saviour Kasukuwere said the land issue was an emotive one, which needed wide consultations.

"A process like this should be driven through the party, Zanu-PF, which started it," Kasukuwere warned.

Comparing Mnangagwa and Mugabe, Kasukuwere said the past two years under the Zanu-PF leader had shown that the two leaders were miles apart.

"At least we knew what he (Mugabe) stood for," he said. "He was clear about that. May his soul rest in peace."

Jealousy Mawarire, National Patriotic Front spokesperson, the party made up of mainly Mugabe loyalists, said the long-serving Zanu-PF leader would not have approved of the new policies on land.

"The issue of land was always dear to his heart, almost every conversation would ultimately lead to the need for land to remain in the hands of blacks, and it is an ideal he held on until his last breath," he said.

Former MDC-T vice-president Obert Gutu said Mugabe, though imperfect, would be remembered for his strong stance against neo-imperialism and colonialism.

"If he believed in something, he would stick to that like glue," Gutu said.

"He will be remembered by generations to come for his strong stance in repossessing land.

"Yes, the land reform programme had a knockdown effect on food security, but 50 years from now, and onwards, Mugabe will be remembered by all future generations for this move."

Political analyst Alexander Rusero said it was a paradox that people now missed Mugabe just a year after his death.

"The greatest folly of Mnangagwa is that he has failed to level up to Mugabe in terms of political brilliance, eloquence, benevolence and true statesmanship," Rusero said.

"On things we remember badly about Mugabe, Mnangagwa has perfectly succeeded in outdoing Mugabe by being worse.

"You talk of human rights abuses, narrowing of democratic space, ruthlessness and the sort of I-do-not-care attitude on issues critical to the necessities of citizens' lives."

He added: "Put simply, we were never supposed to miss Mugabe as he remains the architect of all miseries we find ourselves in, but reality is that as opposed to the false alternative parachuted on Zimbabwe by the military in the form of Mnangagwa, we dearly miss the old man - may his soul rest in peace."

Eldred Masunungure said the developments around the land reform programme raised questions on whether Mugabe and Mnangagwa ever shared the same principles.

"Most think, perhaps, Mnangagwa was never seriously into it and he is now showing his true colours," Masunungure said.

"The huge amounts of money in the compensation deal and the claims that we are fulfilling constitutional obligations, one wonders, how many constitutional obligations are yet to be fulfilled and why the rush on this one?

"Why going all the distance on something lying in the very heart of Zanu-PF?

"There is a feeling the current regime is selling out."

Zanu-PF director of information Tafadzwa Mugwadi promised to issue a statement on Mugabe, which had not been done by the time of going to print last night.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC-T has to put voters first

2 mins ago | 0 Views

White farmers compensation gets murkier

3 mins ago | 1 Views

US media has become the true opposition

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to fill gaps in compensation debate

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Blow for Warriors

12 mins ago | 13 Views

Bulawayo power outage: Woman electrocuted while relieving self

12 mins ago | 31 Views

Work on Hwange power project at 60%

13 mins ago | 9 Views

Highlanders legend Luphahla dies

13 mins ago | 13 Views

US and its Allies barking up the wrong tree

13 mins ago | 21 Views

BCC finally awards parking management system tender

14 mins ago | 8 Views

Exclusive Zupco buses for teachers, pupils

14 mins ago | 18 Views

Honouring the war spirit

15 mins ago | 7 Views

Zanu-PF ministerial briefings continue

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Losing MDC-T councillors plot Mafume ouster

17 mins ago | 43 Views

'Bomb' explodes kills Nyamandlovu children

19 mins ago | 31 Views

Soldier shot dead, another injured

28 mins ago | 104 Views

War vets back Mnangagwa over land

34 mins ago | 54 Views

WATCH: Two soldiers disarmed, shot by 'civilians' in Chivhu

43 mins ago | 120 Views

Grade 7 exams to begin on December 1

51 mins ago | 101 Views

ANC delegation expected in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Gwanda councillors and Mayor fully behind Chamisa

1 hr ago | 173 Views

'I won 2018 elections, there is no crisis' insists Mnangagwa - rigged hence existential crisis

1 hr ago | 112 Views

The Truth about Jesus on Believers and Church of Today

1 hr ago | 110 Views

'Zimbabwe will have 5 000 MW capacity (2.5X present) by 2023' boasted Mnangagwa - buying time to rig 2023 elections

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Zimbabweans arise and claim your destiny

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa invites Chamisa for talks

13 hrs ago | 11874 Views

Political nobodies should not comment about land

16 hrs ago | 1614 Views

CACH reaches out to vulnerable children

16 hrs ago | 396 Views

1893 MHRRM brands its structures into Matebele Regiment Names

16 hrs ago | 1626 Views

MDC Alliance leader denies CIO allegations

17 hrs ago | 3746 Views

Nyandoro tips ultimate League contenders

17 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Policy implementation key in reindustrializing economy

17 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe about to split into two states yet Mnangagwa says there is no crisis

18 hrs ago | 3197 Views

Mnangagwa defends police brutality

23 hrs ago | 3730 Views

Chamisa prison visit caused trouble for Ngarivhume and Chin'ono

23 hrs ago | 3685 Views

Invaders threaten land developer with death

23 hrs ago | 1376 Views

World Council of Churches rallies behind vilified Catholic priests

23 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Govt defaulting on hotel bill settlements

24 hrs ago | 776 Views

Shaina amplifies Zimbabwe story

24 hrs ago | 533 Views

Gukurahundi: MPs insist on truth-telling

24 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Ramaphosa: Quiet diplomacy 2.0

24 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Zupco doubles fares

24 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to restore Old Bulawayo

24 hrs ago | 647 Views

Murder-accused MDC Alliance councillor in the dock

24 hrs ago | 337 Views

Fuel prices hiked

24 hrs ago | 2162 Views

War veterans blast MDC Alliance hypocrites

24 hrs ago | 331 Views

4 senior army officers promoted

24 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Mwonzora in tribalism, violence storm

24 hrs ago | 1569 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days