Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Court bid to stop Zimpapers 'bias'

by Staff reporter
29 secs ago | Views
THE government has been taken to court in a bid to stop it from interfering in the running of Zimbabwe Newspapers (Zimpapers) in violation of the law.

George Makoni, a human rights activist, lodged a High Court application, accusing the government of usurping the role of the Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust (ZMMT) by appointing the Zimpapers board and interfering in the appointment of senior editorial staff.

The ZMMT was established by government in 1981 to oversee the operations of news organisations owned by the state and act as a buffer to prevent interference by the state.

Makoni said the government has been illegally interfering in Zimpapers operations by sidelining ZMMT.

He said the alleged interference has led to partisan reporting by Zimpapers titles, which was a threat to democracy.

"Applicant seeks declaration to the effect that the various acts of interference with the operations of the first respondent [Zimpapers] by the second respondent [Information minister] and her predecessors and particularly second respondent's role in the appointment of the current board of directors are inconsistent with the provisions sections of the companies and other business entities act and section 61 (4) (a) of the constitution," reads part of his application.

Makoni said the government's involvement in last year's appointment of the Zimpapers board was illegal and wants the High Court to reverse it.

"The pursuit of a biased editorial policy by the first respondent in favour of some political parties and of the current government to the detriment of the political parties violates sections 61 (4) (a) and (c) of the constitution and therefore invalid," Makoni added.

He also said the disruption of the shareholding status of the ZMMT at Zimpapers by the government is improper and illegal.

Makoni gave the respondents 10 days to respond to the application.

Zimpapers titles have been used in the past to pursue a ruling Zanu-PF agenda to the exclusion of other political players.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Striking doctors, nurses receive threatening calls

1 min ago | 0 Views

Chidyausiku pension row settled

2 mins ago | 0 Views

A year after Mugabe's death

3 mins ago | 2 Views

MDC-T has to put voters first

5 mins ago | 3 Views

White farmers compensation gets murkier

6 mins ago | 3 Views

US media has become the true opposition

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to fill gaps in compensation debate

12 mins ago | 4 Views

Blow for Warriors

15 mins ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo power outage: Woman electrocuted while relieving self

15 mins ago | 39 Views

Work on Hwange power project at 60%

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Highlanders legend Luphahla dies

16 mins ago | 25 Views

US and its Allies barking up the wrong tree

16 mins ago | 28 Views

BCC finally awards parking management system tender

17 mins ago | 13 Views

Exclusive Zupco buses for teachers, pupils

17 mins ago | 21 Views

Honouring the war spirit

18 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF ministerial briefings continue

19 mins ago | 7 Views

Losing MDC-T councillors plot Mafume ouster

20 mins ago | 51 Views

'Bomb' explodes kills Nyamandlovu children

22 mins ago | 37 Views

Soldier shot dead, another injured

31 mins ago | 127 Views

War vets back Mnangagwa over land

37 mins ago | 58 Views

WATCH: Two soldiers disarmed, shot by 'civilians' in Chivhu

46 mins ago | 133 Views

Grade 7 exams to begin on December 1

55 mins ago | 107 Views

ANC delegation expected in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Gwanda councillors and Mayor fully behind Chamisa

1 hr ago | 182 Views

'I won 2018 elections, there is no crisis' insists Mnangagwa - rigged hence existential crisis

1 hr ago | 119 Views

The Truth about Jesus on Believers and Church of Today

1 hr ago | 114 Views

'Zimbabwe will have 5 000 MW capacity (2.5X present) by 2023' boasted Mnangagwa - buying time to rig 2023 elections

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Zimbabweans arise and claim your destiny

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa invites Chamisa for talks

13 hrs ago | 11938 Views

Political nobodies should not comment about land

16 hrs ago | 1617 Views

CACH reaches out to vulnerable children

16 hrs ago | 396 Views

1893 MHRRM brands its structures into Matebele Regiment Names

17 hrs ago | 1627 Views

MDC Alliance leader denies CIO allegations

17 hrs ago | 3752 Views

Nyandoro tips ultimate League contenders

17 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Policy implementation key in reindustrializing economy

17 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe about to split into two states yet Mnangagwa says there is no crisis

18 hrs ago | 3199 Views

Mnangagwa defends police brutality

24 hrs ago | 3731 Views

Chamisa prison visit caused trouble for Ngarivhume and Chin'ono

24 hrs ago | 3687 Views

Invaders threaten land developer with death

24 hrs ago | 1377 Views

World Council of Churches rallies behind vilified Catholic priests

24 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Govt defaulting on hotel bill settlements

24 hrs ago | 776 Views

Shaina amplifies Zimbabwe story

24 hrs ago | 533 Views

Gukurahundi: MPs insist on truth-telling

24 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Ramaphosa: Quiet diplomacy 2.0

24 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Zupco doubles fares

24 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to restore Old Bulawayo

24 hrs ago | 647 Views

Murder-accused MDC Alliance councillor in the dock

24 hrs ago | 337 Views

Fuel prices hiked

24 hrs ago | 2168 Views

War veterans blast MDC Alliance hypocrites

24 hrs ago | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days