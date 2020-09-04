Mnangagwa promises funds for Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised to release funds for Bulawayo to address its perennial water challenges.According to the latest Bulawayo City Council minutes, Mnangagwa wants an end to the water woes in the city."The response from His Excellency was that the government was committed to resolving the Bulawayo water challenges and had directed that the city of Bulawayo, ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and RuralResettlement and Zimbabwe National Water Authority come up with a detailed proposal for his attention," reads the minutes.Mnangagwa met council bosses on the side lines of an engagement with civil society organisations in Bulawayo a fortnight ago to discuss the recurrent water shortages in the city."He (Mnangagwa) applauded the action that had been taken because Bulawayo was facing serious water challenges."Funds were promised for all the projects. Emphasis was put on the Matopo Aquifer which was said to have a lot of water. Funding could also be availed for the feasibility study to be undertaken," read the minutes.The council has been working flat-out to come up with short and long-term measures to address the water woes.The projects include inter alia, the recycling of Khami water, commissioning of Gwayi-Shangani Dam and exploration of the underwater potential of the Matobo area.Bulawayo residents are enduring a sapping 144-hour weekly water flaking exercise as water levels at the city's main supply dams have dropped to 24 percent.The water crisis has directly led to the outbreak of diarrhoea in the city with at least 13 succumbing to the disease and over 2 000 infected.